New Zealand vs England, Tests: Decoding the key stats

What's the story New Zealand will host England in a three-match Test series, starting on November 28 in Christchurch. The series is a part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship cycle. Notably, England dominate New Zealand in terms of head-to-head record. However, the Kiwis would be high on confidence after sealing a historic 3-0 away Test series triumph against India. Here is the statistical preview.

A look at the head-to-head record

As per ESPNcricinfo, England have a massive lead over NZ as far as the head-to-head record is concerned. The two sides have clashed in 112 Tests so far, with England winning 52. NZ have emerged winners on just 13 occasions, while 47 have resulted in a draw. Last year, the two teams played out a 1-1 draw in New Zealand. They haven't met in Tests thereafter.

England's dominance in New Zealand

England have also been dominant on New Zealand soil, having won 19 and drawn 27 matches against the Black Caps. The home side has only been able to win seven matches in these encounters. However, England's last Test series win in New Zealand came in 2008. Nevertheless, they have won a total of 10 Test series in the country over the years.

Key players to watch out for in the series

Several players from both teams have been phenomenal in previous encounters. Daryl Mitchell has scored 741 runs across seven Tests against England at 74.10. Devon Conway made a mark with a double-century on his Test debut against England in 2021 at Lord's. From the English side, Joe Root has scored 788 Test runs in NZ at 52.53. Stokes boasts 780 Test runs against the Kiwis at 41.05.

Players on the verge of significant milestones

The upcoming series could witness a few players achieving major milestones. The series opener would see Root become the third from his nation to complete 150 Test matches. Ollie Pope (2,936) is set to complete 3,000 Test runs. For NZ, Tim Southee (385) can become the second NZ bowler to accomplish 400 Test wickets. Kane Williamson (8,881) can become the first Kiwi batter to get 9,000 Test runs.