IPL 2025 auction: MI buy Deepak Chahar for ₹9.25 crore

By Rajdeep Saha 04:55 pm Nov 25, 202404:55 pm

What's the story Indian pacer Deepak Chahar will play for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League. He had set his base price at ₹2 crore. Has been part of CSK in the past but injuries haven't been kind to him often. CSK and MI went for the pacer before the latter sealed the deal at a price of ₹9.25 crore. Chahar has plenty of pedigree.

A look at Chahar's stats in T20 cricket

As per ESPNcricinfo, in 148 T20 games, Chahar owns 169 scalps at an average of 24.10. Meanwhile, 77 of his wickets in T20s have come in the IPL from 81 matches at 28.84. 76 of his IPL wickets have come for CSK.