IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals use RTM for Mukesh Kumar

04:48 pm Nov 25, 2024

What's the story Delhi Capitals (DC) have bought back their pacer Mukesh Kumar in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. The Capitals used their Right To Match (RTM) option after Punjab Kings raised the final bid from ₹6.50 crore to ₹8 crore. Mukesh, who had set his base price at ₹2 crore, played for the Capitals in IPL 2023 and 2024.

Mukesh was first picked by the Capitals in the 2023 IPL auction, at ₹5.5 crore. He made his IPL debut later that season. The Indian pacer finished the 2023 season with only seven wickets from 10 games. However, Mukesh upped the ante the next season, having taken 17 wickets from 10 matches at an average of 21.64.

Following the 2023 IPL season, Mukesh made his international debut across formats on India's tour to the Caribbean. He has featured in three Tests, six ODIs, and 17 T20Is ever since. Mukesh has 71 T20 wickets to his name.