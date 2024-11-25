Bhuvneshwar has 300 T20 scalps (Image Source: X/@IPL)

IPL 2025: Bhuvneshwar Kumar goes to RCB for ₹10.75 crore

By Rajdeep Saha 04:38 pm Nov 25, 202404:38 pm

What's the story Bhuvneshwar Kumar will play for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League. Bhuvi scripted history when he recently became the first Indian pacer to complete 300 wickets in T20 cricket. RCB went the distance for the former Sunrisers Hyderabad ace. Bhuvi had a base price of ₹2 crore. RCB spent ₹10.75 crore for his services.

Tally

300 scalps for Bhuvneshwar in T20s

Bhuvneshwar took 287 games to complete a triple-century of T20 wickets. He averages 25.27 as his economy is 7.3. The tally includes five five-wicket hauls and as many four-fers. Jasprit Bumrah trails Bhuvneshwar among Indian pacers. Bumrah owns 295 scalps in T20 cricket at 20.38.

Career

Fourth-most wickets in IPL

Bhuvneshwar started his IPL journey with RCB but didn't feature for them. He also played for the now-defunct Pune Warriors India before getting picked by SRH. Bhuvneshwar is the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the IPL. Bhuvneshwar has picked 181 wickets across 176 games in IPL (ER: 7.56). For SRH, the pacer managed 157 scalps at 26.81.

T20Is

India's 3rd-highest wicket-taker in T20Is

Bhuvneshwar, who last played a T20I in 2022, is India's 3rd-highest wicket-taker in T20I cricket. He owns 90 wickets from 87 T20Is at a phenomenal average of 19.90. He is only behind Yuzvendra Chahal (96) and Arshdeep Singh (95). The pacer's economy rate also reads an impressive 6.96. Bhuvneshwar also owns three four-fers and two five-wicket hauls.