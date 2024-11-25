Summarize Simplifying... In short In the IPL 2025 auction, Rajasthan Royals bagged Tushar Deshpande for ₹6.5 crore.

Deshpande, who debuted in IPL 2020, has had a successful run, notably with CSK in 2023, taking 21 wickets in their title-winning season.

His impressive performance in domestic cricket and IPL led to his international debut, and he now boasts 118 wickets from 82 T20s. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Deshpande had set his base price at ₹1 crore

IPL 2025: Tushar Deshpande sold to RR for ₹6.5 crore

By Parth Dhall 05:23 pm Nov 25, 202405:23 pm

What's the story Rajasthan Royals (RR) have acquired the services of Indian pacer Tushar Deshpande in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. The Indian right-arm seamer, who played for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2024, has bagged a deal worth ₹6.5 crore. He had set his base price at ₹1 crore. Notably, CSK were also active in the bidding war for the pacer.

Journey

A look at his IPL journey

Deshpande made his IPL debut in 2020 for the Delhi Capitals (DC). He played only five matches before moving to CSK in 2022. His best performance came in CSK's title-winning campaign in 2023. He took 21 wickets from 17 matches at an average of 26.85 that season. Deshpande fared well in 2024 as well, taking 17 wickets at 24.94.

Numbers

Deshpande has over 80 T20 scalps

Deshpande's solid run in domestic cricket and in the IPL resulted in his international debut earlier this year. The right-arm seamer bagged his debut cap during the Zimbabwe T20I series away from home. He has played two games for India. Deshpande, who is known for his variations, owns 118 wickets from 82 T20s at an average of 21.39.

Twitter Post

Twitter Post