Lyon has dismissed Rohit most times in Tests: Key stats
Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma has made a comeback in the squad for the second Test against Australia in Adelaide. The match, which is a day-night affair, will start on December 6. Notably, Rohit's Test performances on Australian soil have been underwhelming. He has particulary been dominated by veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon. Here we decode their rivalry in the format.
Nine dismissals against Lyon
While Lyon has trapped Rohit nine times across 18 Test innings, no other bowler has dismissed the batter even eight times in whites, as per ESPNcricinfo. The Indian skipper has an ordinary average of 23 in this battle. Notably, England's Jack Leach is the only other spinner to dismiss Rohit more than thrice in Tests (5 times).
Six dismissals against Lyon in Australia
Lyon has also troubled Rohit on Australian tracks, which aren't predominantly known to favor spinners. The offie has dismissed Rohit six times across 12 innings in Australia, with the latter averaging just 22.50 against him. It must be noted that no other spinner has dismised Rohit more than once in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) nations as far as Tests are concerned.
Rohit's performance in Australia
Notably, Rohit's average of 31.38 in Australia is the third-lowest among specialist Indian batters to have played at least 10 Test innings Down Under since the 2014-15 tour. The veteran has managed just 408 runs across seven Tests in Australia. Rohit has overall scored 708 versus the Aussies in the longest format. He averages a below-par 33.71 against them. Overall, Rohit has played 64 Tests and scored 4,270 runs at 42.27, including 12 centuries and 18 half-centuries..
Lyon's overall show, stats at home and performance versus India
Lyon has claimed 532 scalps from 130 matches at 30.39. He has 24 four-wicket hauls and as many fifers. At home, the veteran spinner has claimed 261 scalps at 31.09. Notably, Lyon has managed 123 wickets versus India from 28 matches at 32.01 with the best innings performance of 8/50. At home, the 37-year-old owns 62 wickets versus India at 37.83 (16 matches).