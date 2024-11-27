Summarize Simplifying... In short In the world of cricket, Lyon has proven to be a formidable opponent for Rohit, dismissing him nine times in 18 Test innings, more than any other bowler.

Despite Rohit's impressive record of 4,270 runs in 64 Tests, he struggles against Lyon, especially on Australian tracks, averaging just 22.50 against him.

Meanwhile, Lyon boasts 532 wickets from 130 matches, demonstrating his prowess as a spinner.

Rohit has been dominated by Lyon in Tests (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Lyon has dismissed Rohit most times in Tests: Key stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:58 pm Nov 27, 202403:58 pm

What's the story Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma has made a comeback in the squad for the second Test against Australia in Adelaide. The match, which is a day-night affair, will start on December 6. Notably, Rohit's Test performances on Australian soil have been underwhelming. He has particulary been dominated by veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon. Here we decode their rivalry in the format.

Rohit vs Lyon

Nine dismissals against Lyon

While Lyon has trapped Rohit nine times across 18 Test innings, no other bowler has dismissed the batter even eight times in whites, as per ESPNcricinfo. The Indian skipper has an ordinary average of 23 in this battle. Notably, England's Jack Leach is the only other spinner to dismiss Rohit more than thrice in Tests (5 times).

Challenges

Six dismissals against Lyon in Australia

Lyon has also troubled Rohit on Australian tracks, which aren't predominantly known to favor spinners. The offie has dismissed Rohit six times across 12 innings in Australia, with the latter averaging just 22.50 against him. It must be noted that no other spinner has dismised Rohit more than once in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) nations as far as Tests are concerned.

Comparison

Rohit's performance in Australia

Notably, Rohit's average of 31.38 in Australia is the third-lowest among specialist Indian batters to have played at least 10 Test innings Down Under since the 2014-15 tour. The veteran has managed just 408 runs across seven Tests in Australia. Rohit has overall scored 708 versus the Aussies in the longest format. He averages a below-par 33.71 against them. Overall, Rohit has played 64 Tests and scored 4,270 runs at 42.27, including 12 centuries and 18 half-centuries..

Lyon

Lyon's overall show, stats at home and performance versus India

Lyon has claimed 532 scalps from 130 matches at 30.39. He has 24 four-wicket hauls and as many fifers. At home, the veteran spinner has claimed 261 scalps at 31.09. Notably, Lyon has managed 123 wickets versus India from 28 matches at 32.01 with the best innings performance of 8/50. At home, the 37-year-old owns 62 wickets versus India at 37.83 (16 matches).