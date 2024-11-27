Summarize Simplifying... In short England's cricket star, Ben Stokes, has chosen to skip the IPL 2025 mega auction to focus on his national team career and self-care.

Stokes, who last played in the IPL in 2023, believes in prioritizing games and maintaining his health for career longevity.

What's the story England's Test cricket captain Ben Stokes opted out of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on November 24 and 25. Stokes, who has played for several IPL franchises, in the past, is gearing up for the impending New Zealand Test series away from home. In a recent interaction with BBC, the 33-year-old revealed that he wants to prolong his Test career at the expense of missing the IPL.

Career focus

Stokes prioritizes England career over IPL participation

Stokes has said he isn't concerned about missing out on the IPL, adding his main aim is to keep representing the England national team. As he nears the end of his career, he wants to stay in the England squad as long as possible. This was a major reason why he pulled out of the IPL mega auction.

Self-care

Stokes emphasizes importance of self-care in career longevity

Stokes emphasized the role of self-care and game prioritization in extending his cricketing career. "Looking after my body and myself as much as I can is key to that - prioritizing games and when I do play," he said. Notably, Stokes last played in the IPL in 2023, for the Chennai Super Kings. After playing a handful of matches, he withdrew from IPL 2024 to focus on Test cricket.

Information

Stokes's IPL credentials

Stokes first featured in the IPL in 2017, representing the Rising Pune Supergiants. He became Rajasthan Royals's mainstay all-rounder thereafter, before playing a season with CSK. In 45 matches, Stokes has 935 runs and 28 wickets to his name. His tally also includes two record-breaking tons.

Match appreciation

Stokes commends New Zealand's victory over India

Apart from pulling out of IPL, Stokes also lauded New Zealand for their 3-0 win over India on their home soil. He noted how difficult it was to do so, considering England's 4-1 defeat to India in similar conditions. "You've got to appreciate what New Zealand were able to do in India," he added while lauding the Kiwis.