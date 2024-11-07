Summarize Simplifying... In short A disagreement between West Indies cricketers Alzarri Joseph and Hope led to Joseph temporarily leaving the field, causing a stir in the match against England.

Alzarri Joseph had a heated argument with Shai Hope during the 3rd ODI

Alzarri Joseph's on-field disagreement with Hope leaves WI short-handed

What's the story In a bizarre incident, West Indies fast bowler Alzarri Joseph left the field in the middle of the 3rd ODI against England on Wednesday. The incident took place after a heated argument with captain Shai Hope over field placement in the fourth over of the match. This left West Indies a man short for an entire over, leaving spectators and commentators confused.

Joseph's frustration evident despite dismissing England's Cox

The rift between Joseph and Hope was evident after the former's first delivery, as he gestured toward the slips cordon in frustration. Even after dismissing England's Jordan Cox a few deliveries later, Joseph's mood didn't lift. Coach Darren Sammy tried calming the fast bowler from the boundary rope, but it didn't work as Joseph walked off the field at the end of that over.

Joseph's return to field and subsequent performance

Joseph came back to the field after sitting in the dugout for a while till Matthew Forde finished his over. However, he wasn't given another opportunity to bowl as soon as he returned. Instead, Romario Shepherd was introduced into the attack and he made an instant impact by dismissing Jacob Bethell on his first delivery. When Joseph was brought back into the attack later, he didn't appear as menacing as before.

Cricket veterans weigh in on Joseph-Hope disagreement

Former England batter Mark Butcher also commented on the incident, saying disagreements are common but should be resolved off-field or players should continue with their duties. West Indies legend Ian Bishop echoed similar sentiments, hoping the differences would be resolved as the match progressed. The rare case of a player leaving the field mid-match over a disagreement with his captain has led to discussions about team dynamics and player conduct in professional cricket.