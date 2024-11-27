Summarize Simplifying... In short Urvil Patel has set a new record for the fastest T20 century by an Indian, scoring a 35-ball 113* and leading Gujarat to an eight-wicket victory.

Urvil Patel scored the century off just 28 balls

Urvil Patel smashes fastest T20 century by an Indian

Nov 27, 2024

What's the story Gujarat's 26-year-old wicketkeeper-batter Urvil Patel has broken the record for the fastest T20 ton by an Indian. He scored a hundred off just 28 balls during the 2024/25 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match against Tripura on Wednesday. The achievement also puts him second in the world for the quickest centuries in the format. Patel's fireworks helped his team chase down a 156-run target set by Tripura.

Record-breaking

Patel outshines Pant's record

Patel's record-breaking century comprised of 7 fours and 12 sixes, as he finished with a phenomenal strike-rate of 322.86. He hammered a 35-ball 113*. His performance eclipsed the previous national record of Indian batter Rishabh Pant, who scored a century in 32 balls for Delhi against Himachal Pradesh in 2018. Patel's explosive batting guided Gujarat to an eight-wicket victory with 58 balls to spare, proving his immense contribution to the team's success.

Information

Other feats attained by Patel

As per ESPNcricinfo, Patel now has the highest individual T20 score for Gujarat. He is now the only batter to have smacked 10-plus sixes in a T20 innings for Gujarat. He also has the most runs in boundaries in a T20 innings for Gujarat (100).

Career overview

Patel's IPL journey and T20 career stats

Despite his phenomenal performance, Patel is yet to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He was included in the Gujarat Titans (GT) squad for the 2023 season but didn't play a single match. In his T20 career of 44 matches, Patel has racked up 988 runs at an average of 23.52 and a strike-rate of 164.11. Against Tripura, he recorded his highest-ever T20 score.

Past achievements

A look at Patel's previous records

A year ago, Patel had scored a century in mere 41 balls in 50-over Vijay Hazare Trophy. He was second among Indians for the fastest List A hundreds, behind Yusuf Pathan's 40-ball record. In six First-Class games, he has scored 158 runs at an average of 14.36. His tally includes a solitary half-century.