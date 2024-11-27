Summarize Simplifying... In short The top visiting captains with the best match figures in Australia include Anil Kumble, Kapil Dev, George Allen, Jasprit Bumrah, and Bishan Singh Bedi.

Kumble's 54 in 2008 and Dev's 09 in 1985 showcased their bowling prowess, while Allen's 07 in 1936 led England to a 322-run victory.

Bumrah's extraordinary performance in 2024 and Bedi's twin fifers in 1977 further highlight the skill of these cricket legends. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Bumrah is second on this list (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Decoding visiting captains with best match figures in Australia (Tests)

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:24 pm Nov 27, 202403:24 pm

What's the story Stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah guided his team to a historic Test win against Australia in the first match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The match took place in Perth and Bumrah's brilliant bowling was on full display. He took five wickets in the second innings and three more in the fourth, helping India clinch the match by 295 runs. Here are the visiting captains with best match figures in Australia in Tests.

#5

Anil Kumble - 8/254 in Sydney, 2008

Skipper Anil Kumble's 8/254 in the 2008 Sydney match was a display of great spin bowling with grit and tenacity. He claimed four wicket-hauls across both his outings, claiming figures worth 4/106 and 4/148. Notably, the game was a high-scoring affair which saw over 1,500 runs being musterd. The leg-spinner's efforts, however, went in vain as the hosts triumphed by 122 runs.

#4

Kapil Dev - 8/109 in Adelaide, 1985

Kapil Dev's 8/106 in the 1985 Adelaide Test, remains the best Test bowling figures (innings) by an Indian bowler in Australia. Up against a strong Australian batting lineup, Kapil bowled with outstanding control, restricting them to 381 in the first innings. Despite India securing a lead with a formidable 520/10 in response, the match ended in a draw. The pacer, who went wicket-less in his second outing, finished the match with 8/109.

#3

George Allen - 8/107 in Brisbane, 1936

The only visiting non-Indian skipper to claim at least eight wickets in a Test in Australia of George Allen of England. The pacer claimed 8/107 in the 1936 Brisbane Test. Allen contributed with three wickets (3/71) in the second innings to fold the hosts for 234. The then-England skipper was nearly unplayable in the fourth innings as his 5/36 meant the Aussies got bundled out for just 58. The Brits hence won by 322 runs.

#2

Jasprit Bumrah - 8/72 in Perth, 2024

Bumrah's performance in the Perth match was nothing short of extraordinary. He was the pick of the Indian bowlers in both innings, claiming 5/30 and 3/42. His fifer meant the Aussies were folded for just 104 as India earned a significant 46-run lead in the first innings. Australia were all out for 238 while chasing a target of 534, largely due to Bumrah's bowling prowess.

#1

Bishan Singh Bedi - 10/194 in Perth, 1977

The only visiting captain with better match figures than Bumrah in Australia is Bishan Singh Bedi, who also happens to be an Indian. The star left-arm spinner claimed twin fifers in the 1977 Perth Test. Bedi claimed 5/89 in his first outing as Australia were restricted to 394/10 while responding to India's 402/10. The captain took five more wickets (5/105) in the fourth innings though the hosts managed to accomplish the 339-run target.