Ashutosh Sharma shines after bagging IPL deal with Delhi Capitals
Railways batter Ashutosh Sharma made a mark with a 59*-run knock against Chhattisgarh in the 2024/25 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The star batter slammed an unbeaten 59 straight after getting picked by Delhi Capitals at the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction. He stitched a vital century-plus stand with captain Upendra Yadav (68*) after the Railways were down to 39/5.
Ashutosh smashes an unbeaten 59
As mentioned, Railways lost five quick wickets for 39 runs after Chhattisgarh elected to field. Upendra the joined forces with Ashutosh as they batted for nearly 13 overs together. Ashutosh hammered an unbeaten 59 off 37 balls, a knock laced with 5 fours and 4 sixes. Meanwhile, Upendra smashed a 47-ball 68* (4 fours and 4 sixes).
Ashutosh gets past 700 T20 runs
With this knock, Ashutosh has raced past 700 runs in T20 cricket. In 29 games, the Railways batter has racked up 702 runs at an average of over 29. His tally includes six half-centuries. Ashutosh entered the record books in the 2023/24 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he slammed an 11-ball fifty for Railways against Arunachal Pradesh. He broke the record of Yuvraj Singh.
Ashutosh picked by DC in IPL 2025 auction
Ashutosh, who had an impressive stint with Punjab Kings in the 2024 IPL season, has now been acquired by Delhi Capitals (DC) for ₹3.80 crore. The batting all-rounder turned out to be PBKS's savior last season as he played some vital cameos down the order. He scored only 189 runs in 11 games but had an impressive strike-rate of 167.25.