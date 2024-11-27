Summarize Simplifying... In short Ashutosh Sharma, the Railways batter, has surpassed 700 runs in T20 cricket, including a record-breaking 11-ball fifty in the 2024 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

After a successful stint with Punjab Kings in the 2024 IPL season, he has been signed by Delhi Capitals for ₹3.80 crore for the 2025 season.

After a successful stint with Punjab Kings in the 2024 IPL season, he has been signed by Delhi Capitals for ₹3.80 crore for the 2025 season.

Despite scoring only 189 runs in 11 games, his impressive strike-rate of 167.25 made him a valuable asset.

Ashutosh has been picked by DC for the IPL 2025 season

Ashutosh Sharma shines after bagging IPL deal with Delhi Capitals

By Parth Dhall 02:33 pm Nov 27, 202402:33 pm

What's the story Railways batter Ashutosh Sharma made a mark with a 59*-run knock against Chhattisgarh in the 2024/25 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The star batter slammed an unbeaten 59 straight after getting picked by Delhi Capitals at the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction. He stitched a vital century-plus stand with captain Upendra Yadav (68*) after the Railways were down to 39/5.

Knock

Ashutosh smashes an unbeaten 59

As mentioned, Railways lost five quick wickets for 39 runs after Chhattisgarh elected to field. Upendra the joined forces with Ashutosh as they batted for nearly 13 overs together. Ashutosh hammered an unbeaten 59 off 37 balls, a knock laced with 5 fours and 4 sixes. Meanwhile, Upendra smashed a 47-ball 68* (4 fours and 4 sixes).

Career

Ashutosh gets past 700 T20 runs

With this knock, Ashutosh has raced past 700 runs in T20 cricket. In 29 games, the Railways batter has racked up 702 runs at an average of over 29. His tally includes six half-centuries. Ashutosh entered the record books in the 2023/24 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he slammed an 11-ball fifty for Railways against Arunachal Pradesh. He broke the record of Yuvraj Singh.

IPL

Ashutosh picked by DC in IPL 2025 auction

Ashutosh, who had an impressive stint with Punjab Kings in the 2024 IPL season, has now been acquired by Delhi Capitals (DC) for ₹3.80 crore. The batting all-rounder turned out to be PBKS's savior last season as he played some vital cameos down the order. He scored only 189 runs in 11 games but had an impressive strike-rate of 167.25.