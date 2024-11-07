Summarize Simplifying... In short West Indies' head coach, Darren Sammy, criticized player Joseph's conduct during the 3rd ODI against England, calling it "unacceptable".

Joseph had a spat with Shai Hope

Darren Sammy criticizes Joseph's conduct in 3rd ODI against England

What's the story West Indies cricket team's head coach, Daren Sammy, has slammed Alzarri Joseph's behavior during the third ODI against England. The incident took place when Joseph suddenly walked off the field after a spat with the team captain Shai Hope over field placement. The sudden exit left the West Indies a player short on the field at the start of the fifth over.

Sammy labels Joseph's behavior as 'unacceptable'

Sammy termed Joseph's actions "unacceptable" in a post-match interview with TalkSPORT. He stressed that such behavior isn't tolerated in the team culture he is trying to build. Despite being disappointed, Sammy said he would speak to Joseph about it. He said, "We will be friends...but in the culture I'm trying to build, that's unacceptable. We will definitely have a chat about that."

Joseph's performance and subsequent actions in the match

Joseph came back to bowl at the beginning of the sixth over but didn't bowl again until the 12th. He left again after two misfields off his bowling resulted in England scoring two runs through overthrows. Despite these interruptions, Joseph ended up completing his 10 overs with figures of 2/45, dismissing Jordan Cox and Dan Mousley.

Sammy's leadership and future plans for West Indies

Sammy, who is known for his effective man-management skills, has been the head coach of the West Indies since May 2023. He has successfully persuaded a number of players like Andre Russell and Evin Lewis to return to international cricket. Looking ahead, Sammy hinted at potential changes in the squad for the upcoming five-match T20 series against England.

West Indies secure series win despite controversy

Despite the controversy over Joseph's behavior, West Indies clinched the series, winning the match and the series 2-1. They chased down England's target of 263/8 in just 43 overs, courtesy of brilliant centuries from Brandon King (102 off 117) and Keacy Carty (128* off 114). The team's performance showed their resilience and how they overcame internal challenges on the field.

