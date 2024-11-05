Summarize Simplifying... In short Australia has had some nail-biting victories against Pakistan in ODIs, winning by just two wickets on three notable occasions.

Decoding narrowest wins for Australia versus Pakistan in ODIs

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:03 pm Nov 05, 2024

What's the story Australia clinched a nail-biting first ODI against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The Australian side, led by Pat Cummins, chased down a target of 204 runs in just 33.3 overs. However, the run-chase was far from smooth as the hosts lost eight wickets in the process. Here we decode Australia's narrowest ODI wins against Pakistan in terms of wickets.

Two-wicket win in Melbourne, 2024

Chasing 204 in the aforementioned MCG ODI, Australia's chase started on a shaky note with the early dismissals of Matthew Short and Jake Fraser-McGurk. Steve Smith (44) and wicket-keeper Josh Inglis (49) steadied the ship with an 85-run partnership. A sensational spell from Haris Rauf meant Australia went from 113/2 to 155/7. However, a composed 32* from Cummins meant Australia triumphed by two wickets.

Two-wicket win in Centurion, 2009

Australia had a hard time chasing 206 in the 2009 Champions Trophy match against Pakistan, which took place in Centurion. Contributions from top-order batters Shane Watson (24), Tim Paine (29), and Ricky Ponting (32) meant Australia were well placed at 157/3. Michael Hussey later contributed with 64 runs. However, a stunning collapse reduced the Aussies to 187/8. Nathan Hauritz took a single off the last ball of the match, via a bye, as Australia won by two wickets.

Two-wicket win in Perth, 2010

Chasing 213 in the 2010 Perth ODI, Australia started well and looked comfortable at 122/3. Skipper Ponting (55) led the chase. However, the fall of quick wickets reduced them to 6/150. Michael Hussey (40*) held one end as decent contributions from lower-order batters Mitchell Johnson (13) and Hauritz (18) meant the hosts won by two wickets, prevailing in 49.2 overs.