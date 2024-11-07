Summarize Simplifying... In short Keacy Carty, the first St Maarten player to score an ODI century, led the West Indies to victory against England with a 114-ball 128*.

Partnering with Brandon King, who scored 102, they achieved a record-breaking second-wicket partnership of 209 runs.

Since his ODI debut in 2022, Carty has accumulated 839 runs, including this century and four half-centuries.

Carty scored an unbeaten 128 against England

Keacy Carty becomes first St Maarten player with ODI ton

By Parth Dhall 12:41 pm Nov 07, 202412:41 pm

What's the story Keacy Carty, a talented Sint Maarten batter, has become the first player from his homeland to score an international century. His unbeaten 128 off just 114 deliveries helped the West Indies register an eight-wicket triumph over England in the 3rd ODI at Kensington Oval, Barbados. The win helped the Windies seal the three-match ODI series 2-1. Here are the key stats.

Match highlights

Carty's century powers West Indies to series win

Carty's historic century came in his 28th ODI appearance for the West Indies and was laced with 15 fours and 2 sixes. He smashed a 114-ball 128*. His performance helped the team chase down England's total of 263/8 with seven overs to spare at Kensington Oval. Not only was this Carty's first international century, but it also made him the highest run-scorer of the series.

Winning partnership

Carty and King's partnership seals victory for West Indies

Carty didn't do it alone as opener Brandon King also played a key role with a brilliant 102(117) in the chase. Their historic second-wicket partnership of 209 runs proved to be instrumental in handing the West Indies a comfortable win. This is now WI's highest-ever partnership for any wicket against England in the 50-over format.

Information

Over 800 ODI runs for Carty

Carty, who made his ODI debut in 2022, has now raced to 839 runs from 28 matches at an average of 41.95. Besides a ton, his tally includes four half-centuries. He also completed 400 ODI runs at home.