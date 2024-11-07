Keacy Carty becomes first St Maarten player with ODI ton
Keacy Carty, a talented Sint Maarten batter, has become the first player from his homeland to score an international century. His unbeaten 128 off just 114 deliveries helped the West Indies register an eight-wicket triumph over England in the 3rd ODI at Kensington Oval, Barbados. The win helped the Windies seal the three-match ODI series 2-1. Here are the key stats.
Carty's century powers West Indies to series win
Carty's historic century came in his 28th ODI appearance for the West Indies and was laced with 15 fours and 2 sixes. He smashed a 114-ball 128*. His performance helped the team chase down England's total of 263/8 with seven overs to spare at Kensington Oval. Not only was this Carty's first international century, but it also made him the highest run-scorer of the series.
Carty and King's partnership seals victory for West Indies
Carty didn't do it alone as opener Brandon King also played a key role with a brilliant 102(117) in the chase. Their historic second-wicket partnership of 209 runs proved to be instrumental in handing the West Indies a comfortable win. This is now WI's highest-ever partnership for any wicket against England in the 50-over format.
Over 800 ODI runs for Carty
Carty, who made his ODI debut in 2022, has now raced to 839 runs from 28 matches at an average of 41.95. Besides a ton, his tally includes four half-centuries. He also completed 400 ODI runs at home.