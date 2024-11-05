Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite a strong performance from Haris Rauf, Pakistan lost the first ODI against Australia due to some untidy bowling and extras.

Rauf managed to break Australia's momentum by dismissing key players, but Australia's captain Pat Cummins led his team to victory.

Despite the loss, Pakistan remains hopeful for a comeback in the next match of the series.

Pakistan lost the match by two wickets (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Haris Rauf reflects on Pakistan's loss in 1st ODI

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:57 am Nov 05, 202410:57 am

What's the story Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf has expressed disappointment over his team's failure to defend a total of 203 runs in the first One Day International (ODI) against Australia. Despite a stellar bowling performance from Rauf, who took three wickets for 67 runs in nine overs, Pakistan lost the match by two wickets. The game was held at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Monday, November 4.

Team performance

Rauf acknowledges team's untidiness in bowling

Rauf admitted that Pakistan's bowling was a bit untidy, leading to a lot of extras. He conceded that while the team had given their best, the game didn't go as planned. "We did give away extras but when you attack, you have to accept that these things happen," Rauf said after the match. He stressed on a strong bowling unit and fielding discipline compensating for a batting shortfall.

Match highlights

Rauf's bowling performance highlights

Rauf was instrumental in breaking Australia's momentum in the match. He broke the 85-run stand between Josh Inglis and Steven Smith by getting rid of the latter and later dismissed Marnus Labuschagne and Glenn Maxwell off back-to-back deliveries. This reduced Australia to 139/6 in 20.2 overs. However, Australia still managed to win due to their captain Pat Cummins's unbeaten 32 off 31 deliveries.

Series outlook

Australia's home dominance continues against Pakistan

The win was Australia's 27th in 28 completed home matches (across formats) and further established their dominance over Pakistan. The two sides will meet again in the second ODI of the three-match series on November 8. Despite going down 1-0, Pakistan is hopeful of a comeback. "We could have defended this and we all tried really hard," Rauf said, hinting his team is determined to make a comeback in the next match.