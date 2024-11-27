Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite the impressive performance of India's current fast bowlers in the ongoing Test series in Australia, there's speculation about Mohammed Shami's return.

Shami, who hasn't played since the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup due to an ankle injury, was hinted at by Jasprit Bumrah for possible inclusion.

Meanwhile, India's victory in the first Test was marked by Bumrah's eight dismissals and significant contributions from Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana, and Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Shami is currently playing the SMAT 2023

Will Mohammed Shami feature in remaining Tests Down Under?

By Parth Dhall 04:10 pm Nov 27, 202404:10 pm

What's the story The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has no immediate plans to include Mohammed Shami in the ongoing Test series against Australia, a report in The Times of India stated. This is despite Shami's stunning performance in his last Ranji Trophy game for Bengal against Madhya Pradesh, where he took seven wickets after a year-long injury-break. Shami is currently featuring in the 2024/25 Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy and has already taken four wickets in three matches.

BCCI content with current fast bowlers' performance

Reportedly, the BCCI is content with the performance of the current fast bowlers in the five-match series squad. A board source said, "There has been no conversation around trying to send Shami to Australia, at least for now." The source added, "the fast bowlers chosen for the tour and the first XI in the opening Test at Perth are doing their job very well."

Indian pacers shine in 1st Test against Australia

India beat Australia by 295 runs in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Perth. Notably, the Jasprit Bumrah-led Indian fast bowlers took 18 wickets in the match. Bumrah dismissed eight batters, while Mohammed Siraj took five wickets. Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy also played a part in India's victory with their bowling performances.

Shami hasn't played for India in over a year

It is worth noting that Bumrah hinted at Shami's possible inclusion in the ongoing Test series Down Under ahead of the opener. Notably, Shami has not played for India since his 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup final appearance. He was out with an ankle injury thereafter, before underoing surgery. Though he wasn't at peak fitness, the pacer emerged as the highest wicket-taker in the tournament, with 24 scalps in seven matches.