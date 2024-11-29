Summarize Simplifying... In short This Black Friday, NBA fans are in for a treat with five high-stakes games.

The Hornets and Knicks, led by LaMelo Ball and Karl Anthony-Towns respectively, are set to clash, while the Lakers and Thunder, both fighting for tournament survival, rely on Anthony Davis and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

The Cavaliers and Hawks, Pelicans and Grizzlies, and Clippers and Timberwolves also face off in must-watch games, each seeking to overcome their struggles and climb the NBA Cup ranks.

NBA: Listing the top five must-watch Black Friday games

By Pavan Thimmaiah 03:30 pm Nov 29, 202403:30 pm

What's the story Thanksgiving and Black Friday aren't just about food and shopping—it's a basketball fan's paradise! With the NBA Cup in full swing, teams are battling for dominance in a series of must-watch matchups. Whether you're a die-hard NBA fan or just tuning in for some holiday excitement, here are the top five must-watch Black Friday NBA games.

#1

New York Knicks at Charlotte Hornets - 12pm ET

As the NBA Cup intensifies, the Hornets aim to rebound from two losses, fueled by LaMelo Ball's impressive form. Meanwhile, the Knicks, unbeaten in East Group A at 2-0, look to extend their streak and secure a playoff spot. With Karl Anthony-Towns, Mikal Bridges, and Jalen Brunson leading the charge, this showdown promises to be a thrilling clash of aspirations and talent.

#2

Oklahoma City Thunder at LA Lakers - 10pm ET

Both teams are fighting to keep their tournament hopes alive. This do-or-die matchup sees the Lakers, third in West Group B with a -16 points differential after a tough loss to the Phoenix Suns, relying on Anthony Davis' MVP form to bounce back. Meanwhile, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and OKC, fourth with a 1-1 record, face urgency to stay in the NBA Cup playoff race.

#3

Cleveland Cavaliers at Atlanta Hawks - 2:30pm ET

The Cavaliers, despite an impressive start this season, find themselves fourth in East Group C with a 1-1 NBA Cup record. The Hawks, sitting in third with a 2-1 record, are also in a tricky spot. Both teams are under pressure to secure a win and get back on track, making this Black Friday matchup a high-stakes battle and a must-watch for basketball fans.

#4

New Orleans Pelicans at Memphis Grizzlies - 5pm ET

The Pelicans, struggling without Zion Williamson (4-15 regular season), sit third in NBA Cup West Group C (1-2). A win against the Grizzlies could reignite hope for fans this season. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies, fifth in the group but fourth in the Western Conference (12-7), aim to climb the NBA Cup ranks. However, this fixture is a pivotal clash as both teams seek redemption.

#5

LA Clippers at Minnesota Timberwolves - 7:30pm ET

Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves would look to bounce back from their recent struggles and get back to winning ways. However, the Clippers are coming off a win, and are sitting in the second spot in West Group A with a 1-1 record. LA would look to James Harden to keep up his recent form while Minnesota would depend on Edwards for a win.