Summarize Simplifying... In short Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns' star player, is set to miss at least two weeks due to a left calf strain.

This comes as a blow to the Suns who are currently leading the Western Conference with an 8-1 record.

Durant, known for his impressive career stats, was off to a strong start this season, averaging 27.6 points per game. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Suns face injury setback with Kevin Durant sidelined for weeks due to a calf injury (Image credit: X/@Suns)

NBA: Kevin Durant sidelined for two weeks with calf strain

By Pavan Thimmaiah 02:32 pm Nov 10, 202402:32 pm

What's the story Kevin Durant, the power forward for the Phoenix Suns, has been sidelined for at least two weeks due to a calf strain. Durant suffered the injury during a game and will now miss multiple games. His absence will be felt, especially in the Suns' pursuit of finishing the regular season on a high. We decode the injury, the 2024 season, and his NBA stats.

Game recap

Suns edge past Mavericks on Jusuf Nurkic's clutch free throw

Jusuf Nurkic's clutch free throw with 0.8 seconds left secured the Suns' 114-113 win over the Mavericks. Durant led Phoenix with 26 points, while Nurkic added 15 points and 10 rebounds. Luka Dončić scored 30 points for Dallas, but a late alley-oop dunk by Daniel Gafford was answered by Nurkic's dunk. O'Neale contributed 18 points, and Booker had 13 points and 12 assists.

Injury

Durant to be out of action for minimum two weeks

Durant is set to miss at least two weeks after sustaining a left calf strain during the Suns' 114-113 win over the Mavericks. The team announced he would be reevaluated after two weeks. The exact severity of the strain remains unclear, and Durant's absence comes as a significant blow to the Suns, who have been enjoying a strong start to the season.

2024 season

Durant and the Suns' 2024 season so far

The Suns are off to a great start this season, going 8-1 in their nine games, taking the first spot in the Western Conference. Meanwhile, Durant was having a great start to the season, averaging 27.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game. Additionally, Durant was shooting 55.3% from the field, including 42.9% from threes and 83.6% from the free throw line.

Career stats

Power forward's stellar regular season career numbers

Over his career, Durant has appeared in 1,070 regular season games, maintaining impressive averages of 27.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game. With a field goal percentage of 50.1%, he has been a consistent offensive threat, also contributing 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks. His solid free-throw shooting (85.6%) and three-point efficiency (41.3%) reflect his consistency.

Postseason stats

Durant's postseason stats

In the postseason, Durant boasts an average of 29.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game across 170 career postseason games. He has also managed a 47.7% field goal accuracy, including 2.2 three points made per game. Durant's accuracy behind the arc reads, 35.6% while he has an 86.8% free throw accuracy.