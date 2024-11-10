Summarize Simplifying... In short Carl Raleigh, a catcher for the Mariners, made history by becoming the first from his team to win the Platinum Glove Award in 2024.

Known for his exceptional defense and consistent power, Raleigh led all MLB catchers in games and innings caught, and topped the league in caught-stealing.

Offensively, he contributed with 34 homers, 100 RBIs, and a .220 batting average, making his mark both behind and at the plate.

Mariners catcher Carl Raleigh made history by becoming the team's first catcher to win the Platinum Glove Award (Image credit: X/@MarinersPR)

MLB: Mariners' Carl Raleigh makes history with Platinum Glove Award

What's the story Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh has become the first in the team's history to receive the prestigious Platinum Glove Award. Notably, he also clinched the Gold Glove, marking him as the top defensive catcher in the American League. This achievement highlights Raleigh's stellar defensive skills. We detail his 2024 season, the award, and the catcher's MLB career stats.

All you need to know about the Platinum Glove Award

In 2011, Rawlings introduced the Platinum Glove Award, allowing fans to vote for the best defensive player among Gold Glove winners. The award combines fan votes and sabermetrics data to determine the top defender each season. Notably, only one American League catcher (Jose Trevino) had won this award before. However, Raleigh became the first Mariner to win the award, making history.

Raleigh's stellar 2024 season

Raleigh stood out in 2024 with his exceptional defense, leading all MLB catchers in games (135) and innings caught (1,122), along with an AL-leading 17 Defensive Runs Saved. He also topped the league for the second year in caught-stealing, throwing out 26 runners. Offensively, Raleigh contributed with 34 homers, 100 RBIs, and 70 walks across 153 games, ending with a .220 batting average.

Minor league numbers and early MLB career

Drafted in 2018 by the Mariners, Raleigh debuted with the AquaSox, hitting .288 with eight homers in 38 games. In 2019, he played 121 games between High-A Modesto (.251/.323/.497, 29 HR, 82 RBIs) and Double-A Arkansas. After COVID-19 canceled the 2020 season, Raleigh returned in 2021 to Triple-A Tacoma, posting a .324 average with nine homers in 44 games, and debuted with the Mariners.

Catcher's offensive career stats

In 464 regular season games, Raleigh has a .218 average, 93 homers, and 251 RBIs, with his best year in 2024. His postseason stats include five games in 2022, with a .227 average, one homer, and four RBIs. Known for consistent power, Raleigh's home run numbers and solid on-base percentages (.296 in the regular season) have contributed to his impact at the plate.