Summarize Simplifying... In short The top five hitters in the 2024 World Series are Soto, Ohtani, Judge, Stanton, and Betts.

Soto leads with a .333 postseason average and three HRs, while Ohtani, in his first season with the Dodgers, has a .286 average and three homers.

Despite a dip in form, Judge, Stanton, and Betts have shown their worth with impressive stats, including multiple homers and RBIs.

Yankees' Juan Soto leads the MLB's power hitting rankings going into the World Series (Image credit: X/@Yankees)

MLB: Ranking the top five hitters in 2024 World Series

By Pavan Thimmaiah 06:05 pm Oct 25, 202406:05 pm

What's the story The 2024 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees promises a showdown of power hitters. Both teams are stacked with MVPs and home-run champions. Throughout the season, these teams dominated MLB.com's Hitter Power Rankings, with their batters consistently at the top. As the World Series approaches, we present the top five hitters (baseball) most likely to impact the championship.

#1

Juan Soto - New York Yankees

Soto's clutch three-run homer in the 10th inning of ALCS Game 5 highlighted his elite talent and has solidified his spot atop the power rankings. He boasts a .333 postseason average with three HRs and eight RBIs. In the regular season, Soto hit .288 with 41 homers and 109 RBIs. His career postseason stats read, .278 average, 10 homers, and 29 RBIs (38 games).

#2

Shohei Ohtani - Los Angeles Dodgers

In his first season with the Dodgers, Ohtani has excelled in the playoffs, batting .286/.434/.500 (11 games), with three multi-hit performances in the NLCS. He's second in MLB's rankings, hitting three homers, and 10 RBIs, this postseason. During the regular season, he hit .310 with 54 homers and 59 stolen bases. His career stats include 225 homers, .282 average, and 567 RBIs (860 games).

#3

Aaron Judge - New York Yankees

Despite leading the last nine regular-season Hitter Power Rankings, Judge ranks number three heading into the World Series. Struggling with a .161 average this postseason, he remains dangerous with two HRs, and six RBIs (nine games). In the regular season, he averaged .322, hit 58 homers, 144 RBIs, and had 10 stolen bases. His career postseason includes 15 HRs, 31 RBIs, and .203 average.

#4

Giancarlo Stanton - New York Yankees

Despite injuries limiting him to 114 games, Giancarlo Stanton still hit 27 homers this season. In October, he's been dominant, hitting .294/.385/.794 with five homers and 11 RBIs in nine playoff games. In the regular season, he managed a .233 average, with 72 RBIs. Meanwhile, his career postseason stats include a .269 batting average, 16 homers, 35 RBIs, and 35 hits across 36 games.

#5

Mookie Betts - Los Angeles Dodgers

Betts has bounced back from two underwhelming postseasons, hitting .296/.404/.659 with four homers and 12 RBIs in 11 games. Already a two-time champion, another World Series win would enhance his Hall of Fame legacy. In the regular season, Betts had a .289 average, smoked 19 homers, and managed 75 RBIs. His career postseason stats read, eight HRs, 30 RBIs, and a .258 batting average.