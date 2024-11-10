Summarize Simplifying... In short In 1990, the Phoenix Suns made NBA history by scoring a record-breaking 107 points in the first half of a game against the Nuggets, eventually winning 173-143.

The 1990-91 season was also notable as they became the first NBA team to play regular-season games outside North America, finishing with a 55-27 record.

Key players included Kevin Johnson, who led in points and assists per game, and Xavier McDaniel, who led in rebounds per game.

#ThisDayThatYear: In 1990, the Phoenix Suns shattered the NBA record for most points in a half, playing against the Denver Nuggets (Image credit: X/@Suns)

#ThisDayThatYear: Suns set NBA record with 107 first-half points (1990)

What's the story On November 10, 1990, the Phoenix Suns set a new NBA record by scoring an unprecedented 107 points in the first half against the Denver Nuggets. This incredible achievement marked the highest points scored in a half in NBA history. Notably, the Suns broke the Nuggets' previous record of 90 for a half. In this piece, we decode the game and the 1990 season.

Suns rout Nuggets 173-143 shattering NBA records

The Suns shattered records with a historic first half, scoring 107 points and ultimately winning 173-143 over the Nuggets. Eight Suns players scored in double figures, with Cedric Ceballos and Kevin Johnson leading the charge. The game emphasized Phoenix's offensive prowess, setting an NBA record for points in a half and showcasing the fast-paced, high-scoring style.

The Suns' 1990-91 season recap

The Suns' 1990-91 season saw them make history, opening in Tokyo as the first NBA teams to play regular-season games outside North America. They started strong, reaching a 30-16 record by midseason and finishing 55-27. Kevin Johnson and Tom Chambers led the team to the playoffs, but they fell in the first round to the Jazz, losing 1-3 in the first round.

Phoneix's season leaders in points, rebounds, and assists (per game)

As mentioned, the Suns finished with a 55-27 record in the regular season. Johnson led the team in points per game, averaging 22.2 points in 77 games. Meanwhile, Xavier McDaniel led the team in rebounds with 7.2 rebounds per game in 66 games after he was traded early in the season from the SuperSonics. Notably, Johnson was also the assists leader (10.1 per game).