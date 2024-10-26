Summarize Simplifying... In short In 1997, the Florida Marlins made history by becoming the youngest expansion team to win a World Series.

They clinched their first championship in a thrilling seven-game series against the Cleveland Indians, with Edgar Rentería's walk-off single in Game 7 sealing the victory.

The Marlins' underdog triumph also marked the first time a wild-card team had won the MLB championship.

#OTDTY: Edgar Renteria's Game 7 heroics won the Marlins their first ever World Series title in 1997

#ThisDayThatYear: Edgar Rentería's walk-off single wins Marlins' first title

By Pavan Thimmaiah 09:10 am Oct 26, 202409:10 am

What's the story On October 26, 1997, Edgar Rentería became a World Series hero by driving in the winning run in Game 7 of the 1997 World Series. With two outs in the bottom of the 11th inning, his single secured a 3-2 victory for the Florida Marlins over the Cleveland Indians, marking the Marlins' first-ever championship. We decode the game, Renteria's heroics and the World Series.

Game 7

Recap of the historic Game 7

In Game 7, the Marlins edged the Indians 3-2 (11 innings) to win their first championship. Florida tied the game in the ninth with a sacrifice fly by Craig Counsell, who later scored the winning run on Rentería's walk-off single. Florida outhit Cleveland 8-6, and Robb Nen struck out three in the 10th. Florida became the youngest expansion team to win a World Series.

1997 World Series

Highlights of the thrilling 1997 World Series

The 1997 World Series saw the Marlins defeat the Indians 4-3 in a seven-game series. The Marlins, an underdog team and first wild card to win, secured their first championship in only their fifth season. Game 7 ended in extra innings with Rentería's walk-off single. Liván Hernández earned MVP honors, helping the Marlins make history as the quickest expansion team to claim a title.

1997 Marlins

Relive the 1997 Florida Marlins

The Marlins' 1997 season, was their fifth in the MLB. They finished with a 92-70 record, marking their first winning season and securing the NL Wild Card. In the playoffs, the Marlins overcame the Giants and Braves, ultimately defeating the Indians in a thrilling seven-game World Series. This made the Marlins the first wild-card team to win the championship in MLB history.

1997 Cleveland

Cleveland's 1997 season recap

The 1997 Indians finished the regular season with an 86-75 record, winning the American League Central Division. They made their second World Series appearance in three years after defeating the Yankees in the ALDS and the Orioles in the ALCS. Despite their strong postseason run, the Indians lost the World Series to the Florida Marlins in a dramatic seven-game series.

Twitter Post

Twitter Post of Renteria's Game 7 heroics