'Shaktimaan will be made only with Ranveer Singh': Basil Joseph

Joseph told Bollywood Hungama, "Shaktimaan will be made only with Ranveer Singh." Additionally, a source informed the portal, "No one else is doing Shaktimaan. It is Ranveer Singh and no one else. Whoever is spreading rumors of his replacement clearly has their own agenda." The film is a big-screen adaptation of the popular 1997 Doordarshan series, which starred Mukesh Khanna as Shaktimaan. The film's production details and additional casting information have not been officially announced yet.