'Shaktimaan will be made only with Ranveer Singh': Basil Joseph
The upcoming film adaptation of Shaktimaan, the iconic Doordarshan superhero series, has sparked speculation about its lead actor. Recently, rumors suggested that Telugu superstar Allu Arjun might replace Ranveer Singh in the project. However, these claims have been firmly denied by Basil Joseph, the actor-filmmaker who is writing and directing the film.
Joseph told Bollywood Hungama, "Shaktimaan will be made only with Ranveer Singh." Additionally, a source informed the portal, "No one else is doing Shaktimaan. It is Ranveer Singh and no one else. Whoever is spreading rumors of his replacement clearly has their own agenda." The film is a big-screen adaptation of the popular 1997 Doordarshan series, which starred Mukesh Khanna as Shaktimaan. The film's production details and additional casting information have not been officially announced yet.
Meanwhile, Singh is gearing up for the release of Dhurandhar. The film, which also stars R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal, is a unique spy thriller based on real-life events from India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval's tenure. It is directed by Aditya Dhar.