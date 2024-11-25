Summarize Simplifying... In short Aryan Khan has started the final patch shoot for Netflix's 'Stardom', a series offering a behind-the-scenes glimpse into Bollywood's glamour and challenges.

Aryan Khan begins final patch shoot for Netflix's 'Stardom': Report

By Tanvi Gupta 12:58 pm Nov 25, 202412:58 pm

What's the story Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has started the final patch shoot for his directorial debut series, Stardom. The shoot is underway at Whistling Woods International in Goregaon, Mumbai. Last week, Netflix officially announced an exciting collaboration with Red Chillies Entertainment for an untitled Bollywood series set to release in 2025. The series stars Mona Singh and Kill actor Lakshya in lead roles.

'Stardom' shoot to continue in Worli office

The seven-day schedule for the patch shoot mostly includes location shots and some other scenes. "On Sunday, Aryan kicked off the patch schedule, in which he will largely take some location shots and can some scenes," a source told Mid-Day. The source added that Singh and Lakshya will join the shoot later this week. After this, the team will move to a Worli office to film specific entry scenes before wrapping up.

'Stardom' to feature special appearances by industry stalwarts

Stardom is being pitched as a behind-the-scenes look at the glamor and challenges of Bollywood. The series will see special appearances by industry stalwarts like Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, and SRK himself. Netflix described the series as "an entertaining ride through the adventures of a charming, ambitious outsider navigating the glitzy yet tricky world of Bollywood."