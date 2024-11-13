Summarize Simplifying... In short The trailer for season 2 of 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein' reveals a deeper dive into the twisted love triangle between Vikrant, Purva, and Shikha.

Vikrant struggles to escape Purva's toxic hold and connect with his true love, Shikha, while a new character, claiming to be Purva's friend, adds a layer of suspense.

The series, which explores the entanglement of three hearts bound by fate, is set to conclude this November.

'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein' S2 premieres on November 22

'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein' trailer: Twisted tale of obsession returns

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:36 pm Nov 13, 202402:36 pm

What's the story The trailer for the second season of Netflix's popular thriller series, Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, has been dropped. The show features Tahir Raj Bhasin, Shweta Tripathi, and Gurmeet Choudhary in key roles. The new season will premiere on November 22. The story picks up from the first season's cliffhanger ending where Anchal Singh's character Purva Awasthi was kidnapped.

S2 delves deeper into love and obsession

The Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Season 2 trailer opens with glimpses of Purva's abduction and Vikrant's (Bhasin) anguish over her trapping him in a toxic relationship. The story goes deeper into the web of love and obsession as Vikrant tries to break free from Purva's clutches and settle down with his true love, Shikha (Tripathi). When Vikrant comes in contact with Purva's kidnapper, he wishes for her death.

New character adds suspense to 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein' S2

The trailer also introduces a new character, played by Choudhary, who claims to be Purva's friend. This addition appears poised to shake the already tenuous dynamics between Vikrant, Purva, and Shikha. Netflix described the upcoming season as "a tale of three hearts bound by fate—witness Vikrant, Purva, and Shikha's lives collide, with Guru's entry raising the stakes."

'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein' S1 recap

To give you a recap, the series revolves around Vikrant, a mild-mannered man trapped in a complicated web by Purva, the daughter of a powerful politician. Despite multiple attempts at evading Purva and her family, Vikrant keeps getting further into the trap. Their story will finally come to a conclusion this November.

Catch the trailer here