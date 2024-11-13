'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein' trailer: Twisted tale of obsession returns
The trailer for the second season of Netflix's popular thriller series, Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, has been dropped. The show features Tahir Raj Bhasin, Shweta Tripathi, and Gurmeet Choudhary in key roles. The new season will premiere on November 22. The story picks up from the first season's cliffhanger ending where Anchal Singh's character Purva Awasthi was kidnapped.
S2 delves deeper into love and obsession
The Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Season 2 trailer opens with glimpses of Purva's abduction and Vikrant's (Bhasin) anguish over her trapping him in a toxic relationship. The story goes deeper into the web of love and obsession as Vikrant tries to break free from Purva's clutches and settle down with his true love, Shikha (Tripathi). When Vikrant comes in contact with Purva's kidnapper, he wishes for her death.
New character adds suspense to 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein' S2
The trailer also introduces a new character, played by Choudhary, who claims to be Purva's friend. This addition appears poised to shake the already tenuous dynamics between Vikrant, Purva, and Shikha. Netflix described the upcoming season as "a tale of three hearts bound by fate—witness Vikrant, Purva, and Shikha's lives collide, with Guru's entry raising the stakes."
'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein' S1 recap
To give you a recap, the series revolves around Vikrant, a mild-mannered man trapped in a complicated web by Purva, the daughter of a powerful politician. Despite multiple attempts at evading Purva and her family, Vikrant keeps getting further into the trap. Their story will finally come to a conclusion this November.