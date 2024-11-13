Summarize Simplifying... In short Hrithik Roshan, who was an associate director for the film 'Karan Arjun' 30 years ago, has lent his voice for the new trailer, stirring nostalgia among fans.

The trailer, featuring iconic moments from the film, will be screened ahead of upcoming movies, building anticipation for the re-release on November 22, 2024.

The film, known for its action, emotional narrative, and chemistry between Salman and SRK, tells the story of two brothers seeking justice and redemption in their next lives.

'Hrithik Roshan' joins 'Karan Arjun' re-release

New trailer: Hrithik Roshan's voice brings 'Karan Arjun' to life

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:07 pm Nov 13, 202402:07 pm

What's the story The iconic Bollywood film Karan Arjun, directed and produced by Rakesh Roshan, will be re-released in theaters on November 22. Ahead of its return, a new trailer has been unveiled with a special voiceover by Hrithik Roshan. The film's original cast comprised Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Mamta Kulkarni, Rakhee Gulzar (credited as Rakhee), and the late Amrish Puri.

Hrithik shared his excitement and a heartfelt note

Hrithik, who served as an associate director on the film three decades ago, shared the new trailer with an emotional note. He remembered a special writing session from 1992 and said he was looking forward to the film's re-release. "30 years later, I cannot wait to witness the reincarnation of Karan Arjun in theaters worldwide from November 22nd 2024," he wrote on social media.

'Karan Arjun' trailer to feature in upcoming film releases

The new trailer for Karan Arjun will be screened before the upcoming theatrical releases of Kanguva and The Sabarmati Report, starting Thursday, November 14. This strategy is likely to give fans an exciting preview ahead of the re-release. In his voiceover for the new trailer, Hrithik says, "Kuch bandhan aise hote hain jinke liye ek janam pura nahi hota (There are a few bonds for which one life is never complete)."

'Karan Arjun' trailer highlights iconic moments

The trailer of Karan Arjun highlights some of the film's most iconic moments, made even better with Hrithik's voiceover. The film has become immortal for its jam-packed action sequences, emotional narrative, and iconic chemistry between Salman and SRK. It narrates the story of two brothers, Karan and Arjun, who are separated by a family feud and brought together in their next lives on a quest for justice and redemption.

