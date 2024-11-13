New trailer: Hrithik Roshan's voice brings 'Karan Arjun' to life
The iconic Bollywood film Karan Arjun, directed and produced by Rakesh Roshan, will be re-released in theaters on November 22. Ahead of its return, a new trailer has been unveiled with a special voiceover by Hrithik Roshan. The film's original cast comprised Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Mamta Kulkarni, Rakhee Gulzar (credited as Rakhee), and the late Amrish Puri.
Hrithik shared his excitement and a heartfelt note
Hrithik, who served as an associate director on the film three decades ago, shared the new trailer with an emotional note. He remembered a special writing session from 1992 and said he was looking forward to the film's re-release. "30 years later, I cannot wait to witness the reincarnation of Karan Arjun in theaters worldwide from November 22nd 2024," he wrote on social media.
'Karan Arjun' trailer to feature in upcoming film releases
The new trailer for Karan Arjun will be screened before the upcoming theatrical releases of Kanguva and The Sabarmati Report, starting Thursday, November 14. This strategy is likely to give fans an exciting preview ahead of the re-release. In his voiceover for the new trailer, Hrithik says, "Kuch bandhan aise hote hain jinke liye ek janam pura nahi hota (There are a few bonds for which one life is never complete)."
'Karan Arjun' trailer highlights iconic moments
The trailer of Karan Arjun highlights some of the film's most iconic moments, made even better with Hrithik's voiceover. The film has become immortal for its jam-packed action sequences, emotional narrative, and iconic chemistry between Salman and SRK. It narrates the story of two brothers, Karan and Arjun, who are separated by a family feud and brought together in their next lives on a quest for justice and redemption.