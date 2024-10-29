Summarize Simplifying... In short Netflix's new royal adventure, 'Spellbound', is directed by Vicky Jensen, the co-director of Shrek.

The film, praised for its star-studded cast and captivating score by Alan Menken, features a standout performance by Zegler as Princess Ellian.

Netflix's 'Spellbound' trailer is a royal family adventure to remember!

By Tanvi Gupta 06:33 pm Oct 29, 202406:33 pm

What's the story Netflix has dropped the official trailer for its upcoming animated family movie, Spellbound. The film stars Rachel Zegler as the voice of Princess Ellian from the fantasy kingdom of Lumbria. The plot thickens when Ellian's parents, voiced by Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem, are turned into beasts by dark magic. This sends Ellian on a daring journey to reverse the spell before it's too late. Here's the trailer breakdown.

'Spellbound' explores family dynamics and love

The trailer introduces the princess and her parents as they settle in the enchanting land of Lumbria. Their idyllic life takes a dark turn when forces transform the king and queen into monsters. What follows is an adventurous quest as the audience joins the princess in her race against time to save her parents. Spellbound features a talented cast, including John Lithgow, Jenifer Lewis, Nathan Lane, and Tituss Burgess. It will begin streaming on November 22.

'Spellbound' features a star-studded cast and celebrated composer

Speaking to PEOPLE, Spellbound director and co-director of the original Shrek movie, Vicky Jensen, shared her thoughts on the film. She said, "Mythology and fairytales have always been part of my life and upbringing." Jensen also praised Zegler's performance, saying she "just brought everything and left nothing on the table" in her role as Princess Ellian. The film's original score is by the legendary composer Alan Menken, with lyrics by Glenn Slater.