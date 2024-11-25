Summarize Simplifying... In short The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in India has introduced a new rule requiring films that depict violence against women to include a disclaimer.

The first film to carry this disclaimer is the Malayalam movie 'Sookshmadarshini'.

The first film to carry this disclaimer is the Malayalam movie 'Sookshmadarshini'.

CBFC has added new disclaimer

New rule: Films featuring violence against women must carry disclaimer

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:55 pm Nov 25, 202412:55 pm

What's the story The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has added a new disclaimer cautioning regarding violence against women in films. The decision comes after the 2023 film Animal stirred controversy for its over-the-top violence and misogynistic tone. Reportedly, the decision to add this disclaimer was one of the reasons behind Ravinder Bhakar's sacking as CBFC CEO last December.

New strategy

CBFC's 'course correction' after 'Animal' controversy

A CBFC member, who wished to remain anonymous, told Mid-Day that the new disclaimer is part of their "course correction" strategy. They said, "On its release, there was intense scrutiny over how Animal was granted certification with such ease." "The decision to grant it an 'A' certificate was correct, but the discourse was that the objectionable scenes should have been omitted, particularly those depicting violence against women."

Disclaimer debut

'Sookshmadarshini' becomes 1st film to carry new disclaimer

The Malayalam film Sookshmadarshini, featuring Nazriya Nazim and Basil Joseph, is the first Indian movie to carry this new disclaimer. The warning pops up at a particular point in the film where a scene of violence against women is shown. A CBFC source said that this way they respect filmmakers' creative freedom but also make it clear that such violence is not endorsed.

Industry response

Filmmakers' reactions to the new disclaimer are mixed

The new disclaimer has received mixed reactions from filmmakers. One anonymous female filmmaker was worried about how it would affect the viewing experience. She said, "The drinking and smoking disclaimers are jarring enough. There is a new one now! Films are a director's medium, and the system needs to trust the creator." Only time will tell how this CBFC initiative is received by other filmmakers and audiences alike.