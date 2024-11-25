Aamir's old confession about spitting on co-actors shocks netizens
A video of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has stirred controversy among netizens. In the clip, from the 18th Mumbai Film Festival, Khan confesses to a weird habit of spitting on his co-actors' hands. The confession was made during a conversation with choreographer-director Farah Khan and actor Pooja Bedi, who confirmed his claim. The video has since gone viral on Reddit, with users giving mixed reactions.
'Maine jis heroine ke haath par thuka hai...'
During the chat, Farah remembered an incident with Khan, saying, "Aamir used to do this to everyone and he is still doing this...he is like 'Let me read your hand.' And then he would spit on it." To this, Khan confirmed the act with a weird explanation. He said that any actor whose hand he spat on became number one. Bedi jokingly said her daughter-actor Alaya F should meet Khan for the same.
Netizens expressed disgust over Khan's unusual habit
The video has sparked a wave of criticism on Reddit, with users expressing their disgust at Khan's weird habit. "The audacity of these men," wrote one user, while another said he should have spat on his flop films Laal Singh Chaddha and Thugs of Hindostan, instead. A third user questioned the logic behind his actions, saying, "What kind of ridiculous logic is this? Even as a prank, this is not justified."
Meanwhile, Khan is juggling multiple projects post-'Laal Singh Chaddha'
Meanwhile, work-wise, Khan is undeterred in his career. After a short break following the box office failure of Laal Singh Chaddha, he is now juggling six projects at once. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, he said the decision stemmed from a desire to make the most of his productivity in what he expects to be his last 10 active years in the industry.