Filming of 'Kantara: 1' paused after bus accident injures six
The shooting of Kantara: Chapter 1, a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kannada film Kantara, has been put on hold following a tragic accident on set. Per reports, the accident took place when a bus carrying junior artists of the film overturned near Jadkaal, near Kollur in Karnataka. Of the 20 passengers on board, six suffered serious injuries and are being treated at Jadkaal Mahalakshmi Clinic.
Here's how the accident unfolded
The bus was on its way from Mudoor to Kollur, bringing artists back to their lodgings after a long day of shooting. Near Jadkaal, the driver lost control of the vehicle, which flipped over. The film's production team is now awaiting further updates on the health status of the injured artists. Notably, the filming is underway across several coastal regions, with several local artists involved.
When will Chapter 1 be released?
The prequel—directed by Rishab Shetty—will hit theaters on October 2, 2025. It will be released in five languages. The original film, Kantara, was released only in Kannada initially, owing to organizational decisions, but later expanded to several languages owing to high demand. The film also earned Shetty a National Award for his compelling performance. It explored the beliefs and folklore of coastal Karnataka, with the ancient practice of Bhoota Kola being an integral part of the narrative.