Summarize Simplifying... In short Filming for 'Kantara: 1', directed by National Award winner Rishab Shetty, has been temporarily halted due to a bus accident injuring six artists.

The film, a prequel to the multilingual hit 'Kantara', is set to release on October 2, 2025, and delves into the coastal Karnataka folklore.

The production team is currently monitoring the health of the injured artists. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Shooting of 'Kantara: Chapter 1' halted

Filming of 'Kantara: 1' paused after bus accident injures six

By Tanvi Gupta 11:49 am Nov 25, 202411:49 am

What's the story The shooting of Kantara: Chapter 1, a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kannada film Kantara, has been put on hold following a tragic accident on set. Per reports, the accident took place when a bus carrying junior artists of the film overturned near Jadkaal, near Kollur in Karnataka. Of the 20 passengers on board, six suffered serious injuries and are being treated at Jadkaal Mahalakshmi Clinic.

Accident details

Here's how the accident unfolded

The bus was on its way from Mudoor to Kollur, bringing artists back to their lodgings after a long day of shooting. Near Jadkaal, the driver lost control of the vehicle, which flipped over. The film's production team is now awaiting further updates on the health status of the injured artists. Notably, the filming is underway across several coastal regions, with several local artists involved.

Franchise success

When will Chapter 1 be released?

The prequel—directed by Rishab Shetty—will hit theaters on October 2, 2025. It will be released in five languages. The original film, Kantara, was released only in Kannada initially, owing to organizational decisions, but later expanded to several languages owing to high demand. The film also earned Shetty a National Award for his compelling performance. It explored the beliefs and folklore of coastal Karnataka, with the ancient practice of Bhoota Kola being an integral part of the narrative.