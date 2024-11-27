Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite rumors of further delays, Excel Entertainment assures fans that Ranveer Singh's 'Don 3' is on track, dismissing claims of postponement.

However, reports suggest a shift in the shooting schedule from January to June 2025, amid budget concerns and market volatility.

Amidst these challenges, Kiara Advani has been announced as a new addition to the cast, exciting fans and adding a fresh face to the iconic franchise. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Don 3' is on track, confirms Excel Entertainment

Is Ranveer Singh's 'Don 3' delayed again

By Tanvi Gupta 04:28 pm Nov 27, 202404:28 pm

What's the story Ranveer Singh's announcement as the new Don in Don 3 has sparked a storm of reactions. The franchise, which was first made popular by Amitabh Bachchan's legendary act in the 1970s and revived with Shah Rukh Khan's charismatic performance in the 2000s, is now passing on to Singh. Amid rumors of a possible production delay, Excel Entertainment has released an official statement denying any postponement.

Production update

'Any such news of postponement is not true...'

Despite constant delays and rumors surrounding Don 3 production, Excel Entertainment has confirmed that the film's production is on track. A spokesperson for the company reportedly said, "The Makers and Ranveer Singh are on the same page that the timelines of Don 3 remain unchanged. Any such news of postponement is not true." This announcement comes to put an end to rampant speculation and assure fans.

Schedule shift

'Don 3' production timeline reportedly pushed back

Despite Excel Entertainment's statement, reports indicate that Don 3's production timeline has been delayed. Per reports, the original plan to start shooting in January 2025 has reportedly been pushed to June 2025. This shift in schedule is the latest in a string of speculative delays that have haunted the film since Singh was announced as the new face of Don in 2023. Many fans couldn't accept a new face as the beloved character.

Financial hurdles

Budget concerns and market volatility plague 'Don 3'

Reportedly, the delays in Don 3's production are due to a number of reasons, including budget concerns. The film's budget is speculated to be between ₹200-300 crore, a huge investment in today's unpredictable market. Social media users have expressed doubts about recovering such a huge sum, with one stating, "200 cr is hard to recover in today's market. It will only work if Ranveer knocks it out of the park."

Cast update

Kiara Advani joins 'Don 3' cast amid production challenges

Despite the production challenges, Don 3 has made some progress with Kiara Advani joining its cast. Announced in February, director Farhan Akhtar welcomed her on social media, stating, "Welcome to the Don universe Kiara Advani...#Don3." She, in turn, said she was excited to join the iconic franchise and work with the team. The release date for Don 3 is yet to be announced.