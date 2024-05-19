Next Article

Kiara Advani shines at Women in Cinema Gala

Kiara Advani stuns in striking pink-black gown at Cannes Gala

By Tanvi Gupta 09:49 am May 19, 202409:49 am

What's the story Bollywood actor Kiara Advani recently graced the Red Sea Film Foundation's Women in Cinema Gala dinner held alongside the 77th Cannes Film Festival. The event—hosted on the French Riviera—was a celebration of six visionary women from various film industries and their significant contributions. Among those chosen for this prestigious gathering were international A-listers such as Eva Longoria, Richard Gere, and Naomi Campbell. Advani dazzled in a chic pink-black ensemble.

Red carpet appearance

'I'm truly so humbled to be here': Advani

For the gala dinner, Advani chose an off-shoulder silk pink and black gown with a large pink bow at the back. She styled her hair in a high bun and accessorized with a statement necklace and black lace gloves. Speaking about her debut at Cannes, Advani said, "It's very humbling. It's going to be a decade in my career now...I'm truly so humbled to be here at Cannes for the first time."

Can't miss these dazzling pictures of Advani!

Cannes looks

Earlier, Advani wowed with two stunning looks

Advani has wowed with two stunning looks since arriving at the French Riviera. On day 2, she turned heads at the Red Sea Film Festival in a striking orange bodycon dress. Earlier, the 31-year-old actor dazzled in an ivory crepe-back satin gown with a thigh-high slit, designed by Prabal Gurung. She completed her elegant ensemble with statement earrings and matching heels. She also shared a stunning video of this look on her Instagram.

Gala honorees

Actor honored alongside other visionary women in cinema

At the gala dinner, Advani was honored alongside Aseel Omran, Adhwa Fahad, Ramata-Toulaye Sy, Sarocha Chankimha aka Freen, and Salma Abu Deif. The event was hosted by the Red Sea International Film Festival and Vanity Fair Europe to honor six women who are redefining what is possible for future generations of female storytellers. Advani's presence at this global event underscores her increasing global recognition as an Indian film artist.

Advani sharing the frame with notable celebrities from around world

Upcoming ventures

Meanwhile, Advani has these projects in the pipeline

Kiara Advani's last big-screen appearance was in the 2023 romantic drama Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kartik Aaryan. Her upcoming projects include the political action thriller Game Changer with Ram Charan, directed by S. Shankar, reportedly slated for a September release. However, the makers haven't confirmed the release date yet. Additionally, she is set to star in War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, and Don 3 featuring Ranveer Singh.