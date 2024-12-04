Summarize Simplifying... In short "Singham Again" is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on December 13, but with a twist - it's available for rent, meaning even subscribers will need to pay extra.

Despite a hefty budget of ₹350cr, the film's box office performance was underwhelming, earning ₹247.4cr domestically in 33 days and ₹371.4cr globally.

'Singham Again' is headed to Amazon Prime Video

When, where to watch 'Singham Again' on OTT

What's the story The star-studded film Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty, is all set to make its digital debut after wrapping up its theatrical run on Wednesday. The movie boasts an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Ranveer Singh. After a nearly two-month-long theatrical run that started on November 1, 2024, the film is now making its way to the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video. But, there's a catch!

Rental release

'Singham Again' to be available for rent on Prime Video

While the film is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on December 13, it will be available for rent initially. This means viewers will have to pay an additional fee to watch the movie, even if they are already subscribed to the streaming service. The decision to release Singham Again on a rental basis is a major departure from the norm of including new releases in the subscription package but Prime has been increasingly adopting this model.

Box office results

'Singham Again' performance and production details

Despite being made on a whopping ₹350cr budget, Singham Again's box office run has been a bit disappointing. The film had a stellar opening week, raking in ₹173cr domestically but ultimately couldn't beat Kartik Aaryan's horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. According to Sacnilk, Singham Again's total domestic earnings currently stand at ₹247.4cr in 33 days, while globally, it has earned ₹371.4cr in its 32-day run.