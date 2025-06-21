Idris Elba to spotlight King Charles's charity in Netflix documentary

Netflix is all set to bring a new documentary project, featuring King Charles III and actor-producer Idris Elba . The film will delve into The King's Trust, a charity founded by Charles in 1976. The organization aims to support vulnerable youth in the UK. Notably, Elba was one of the beneficiaries of an arts grant from this Trust during his early acting career.

Production details Documentary to premiere in autumn 2026 The documentary will start filming next week and is scheduled to premiere on Netflix in Autumn 2026, reported Deadline. Elba and Diene Petterle's company, 22 Summers, produced the film. Ashley Francis-Roy will direct the project, while Jonathan Smith and Eva Omaghomi are serving as executive producers alongside Petterle. Clare Bradbury is the showrunner.

Personal connection The King's Trust changed my life: Elba In a statement, Elba shared his thoughts on the documentary, saying, "The King's Trust gave me an opportunity that changed my life." "At a time when I didn't have the resources to pursue my ambitions, they offered real, practical support - including financial help - that helped me take those first steps to advance my career." He emphasized his commitment to creating similar opportunities through the Elba Hope Foundation.