What's the story

Rajkummar Rao, who was recently seen in Bhool Chuk Maaf, is currently busy with other projects. One of them is Aditya Nimbalkar's upcoming Netflix film, which he will be working on for two months.

After that, he will start shooting for the Sourav Ganguly biopic, reported OTTplay. The film is currently in pre-production and will go on floors next year.

Rao will be portraying the ex-Indian men's cricket captain and will bring his fascinating life story to the big screen.