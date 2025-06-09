Sourav Ganguly's biopic starring Rajkumar Rao enters pre-production
What's the story
Rajkummar Rao, who was recently seen in Bhool Chuk Maaf, is currently busy with other projects. One of them is Aditya Nimbalkar's upcoming Netflix film, which he will be working on for two months.
After that, he will start shooting for the Sourav Ganguly biopic, reported OTTplay. The film is currently in pre-production and will go on floors next year.
Rao will be portraying the ex-Indian men's cricket captain and will bring his fascinating life story to the big screen.
Production details
Details about the untitled Netflix film
Rao will also be co-producing Nimbalkar's film, making this his second stint as a producer after Toaster.
The movie will be shot at 1 Aerocity in Marol and Film City in Goregaon, Mumbai.
A source told Mid-Day that the film is "a fresh take on the murder mystery genre with a lot of quirky elements" and is expected to release in early 2026.
Other projects
About 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' and 'Maalik'
Apart from his upcoming projects, Rao has also been in the news for his recent film Bhool Chuk Maaf. The Dinesh Vijan-produced movie was released in theaters and has now hit Amazon Prime Video.
He has also been making headlines for the teaser of Maalik, an adaptation of Fahadh Faasil's Malayalam film Malik. This movie promises to showcase him in a never-before-seen role.