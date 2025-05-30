What's the story

Netflix is set to explore the infamous FTX cryptocurrency exchange scandal with a new limited series titled The Altruists.

The show will be produced by Barack and Michelle Obama's Higher Ground Productions and will delve into the rise and fall of FTX and its founder, Sam Bankman-Fried.

Northern Irish actor Anthony Boyle has been cast as Bankman-Fried, while Julia Garner will portray his business partner, Caroline Ellison.