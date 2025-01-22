Trump pardons Ross Ulbricht, founder of drug marketplace Silk Road
What's the story
Ross Ulbricht, the notorious operator of the dark web marketplace Silk Road, has been pardoned by President Donald Trump.
Under the alias "Dread Pirate Roberts," Ulbricht has been serving a life sentence without parole since 2015 on multiple charges, including narcotics distribution.
The pardon was announced on Tuesday night, marking a major turn in Ulbricht's case.
Illicit trade
Silk Road: A dark web marketplace
Silk Road was a notorious dark web marketplace, only accessible through Tor network. It gained notoriety as one of the earliest commercial platforms to adopt Bitcoin for transactions.
The site facilitated trade in illegal drugs, counterfeit passports, and other illicit goods and services.
Despite being nonviolent, the judge who sentenced Ulbricht considered multiple deaths linked to drugs purchased from Silk Road.
Controversy
Ulbricht's case sparks debate
Ulbricht's life sentence has been a matter of debate among some right-wing and cryptocurrency circles, who see it as too harsh.
They note that similar crimes have led to more lenient sentences. For example, Blake Benthall, the operator of Silk Road 2.0, got just time served and three years probation.
Thomas Clark or "Variety Jones," Ulbricht's second-in-command at Silk Road, was sentenced to 20 years in prison last year.
Legal defense
Ulbricht denied charges throughout his trial
Throughout his trial, Ulbricht denied committing the crimes he was charged with.
His arrest with his laptop open gave law enforcement access to all his files.
These included the website's code, private messages between him and Silk Road employees, and a diary with entries matching OKCupid messages linked to Ross Ulbricht's real identity.