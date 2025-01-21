What's the story

Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas has publicly disagreed with Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani's opinion, that India shouldn't focus on building its own artificial intelligence (AI) models.

While Srinivas acknowledges Nilekani's immense contribution to the Indian tech sector through Infosys and UPI, he believes it is important for firms to train their own AI models while also building on top of existing ones.