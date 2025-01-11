What's the story

Microsoft has filed a lawsuit against a group of 10 unknown individuals, accusing them of abusing its cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) products.

The lawsuit, filed in December in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, claims that the defendants used stolen customer credentials and specially crafted software to breach Azure OpenAI Service.

The service is a fully managed offering from Microsoft based on technologies developed by ChatGPT creator OpenAI.