Summarize Simplifying... In short NVIDIA is planning to launch compact computers for humanoid robots in 2025, aiming to be a key equipment supplier for global robot makers rather than competing with them.

This strategic move is driven by advancements in generative AI models and robot training in simulated environments.

The decision comes at a time when tech giants like Amazon and Google are developing their own AI processors, reducing their reliance on NVIDIA's.

Jetson Thor will debut in the first half of 2025

NVIDIA to launch compact computers for humanoid robots in 2025

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:06 pm Dec 30, 202412:06 pm

What's the story NVIDIA, the leading name in the chipmaking industry, is poised to make major strides in the robotics sector in the first half of 2025. The company plans to introduce a new generation of compact computers specifically designed for humanoid robots, dubbed Jetson Thor. This development comes as part of an ongoing strategy that has been unfolding over the course of several years.

Strategic approach

NVIDIA's strategy: Powering robots, not competing with manufacturers

NVIDIA's strategy isn't to take on manufacturers such as Elon Musk-owned Tesla. Rather, the company wants to be an underlying original equipment manufacturer (OEM) for the many robot makers across the globe. Deepu Talla, NVIDIA's Vice President of Robotics, revealed this during a press conference in Tokyo last month.

Tech advancements

Technological breakthroughs driving NVIDIA's shift to robotics

The move toward robotics is fueled by two major technological developments. These are the emergence of generative AI models and the ability to train robots with these models in simulated environments. Talla emphasized these elements as the main driving forces behind NVIDIA's strategic entry into the robotics domain, during his discussion with the Financial Times.

Industry changes

NVIDIA's move coincides with tech giants' shift in AI reliance

NVIDIA's push into AI-backed robots comes as major customers like Amazon and Google work to reduce their reliance on the company's AI processors by developing their own. This industry shift highlights the strategic importance of NVIDIA's decision to focus on providing compact computers for humanoid robots in 2025.