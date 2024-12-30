NVIDIA to launch compact computers for humanoid robots in 2025
NVIDIA, the leading name in the chipmaking industry, is poised to make major strides in the robotics sector in the first half of 2025. The company plans to introduce a new generation of compact computers specifically designed for humanoid robots, dubbed Jetson Thor. This development comes as part of an ongoing strategy that has been unfolding over the course of several years.
NVIDIA's strategy: Powering robots, not competing with manufacturers
NVIDIA's strategy isn't to take on manufacturers such as Elon Musk-owned Tesla. Rather, the company wants to be an underlying original equipment manufacturer (OEM) for the many robot makers across the globe. Deepu Talla, NVIDIA's Vice President of Robotics, revealed this during a press conference in Tokyo last month.
Technological breakthroughs driving NVIDIA's shift to robotics
The move toward robotics is fueled by two major technological developments. These are the emergence of generative AI models and the ability to train robots with these models in simulated environments. Talla emphasized these elements as the main driving forces behind NVIDIA's strategic entry into the robotics domain, during his discussion with the Financial Times.
NVIDIA's move coincides with tech giants' shift in AI reliance
NVIDIA's push into AI-backed robots comes as major customers like Amazon and Google work to reduce their reliance on the company's AI processors by developing their own. This industry shift highlights the strategic importance of NVIDIA's decision to focus on providing compact computers for humanoid robots in 2025.