Summarize Simplifying... In short Elon Musk, father of 11, has discreetly bought a $35M property in Austin, including a personal mansion, paying up to 70% above market value for privacy.

The compound is home to Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis and three of Musk's children, while Canadian pop star Grimes, mother to three of Musk's kids, and Musk's first wife Justine, mother to five of his kids, are currently not residing there due to ongoing legal disputes. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The estate features two large homes within walking distance

Musk, father of 11, secretly purchased $35M property for family

By Akash Pandey 04:59 pm Oct 30, 202404:59 pm

What's the story Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has reportedly bought a $35 million luxury compound in Austin, Texas. According to The New York Times, the property will be used as a family home for two of the three mothers of his 11 children. However, only one has agreed to move in so far. The sprawling estate features two large homes within walking distance of each other: a 14,400-square-foot mansion that resembles a Tuscan villa and a six-bedroom house located behind it.

Privacy

Personal residence and secrecy measures

Along with the two primary properties, Musk also purchased a third home near the others. This mansion is his personal residence and is only 10 minutes away from his new Austin property. To maintain privacy in these deals, he had sellers sign nondisclosure agreements prior to making an offer. He was even willing to pay up to 70% more than market value for these homes, The New York Times reported.

Family

Family and residents of the compound

Shivon Zilis, a Neuralink executive and mother to three of Musk's kids, has already settled into the compound. Canadian pop star Grimes, who is embroiled in a custody battle with Musk over their three kids, has opted to stay away for now amid ongoing legal battles. Elon's first wife and mother to five of his kids, Justine Musk, is also not living in the compound at the moment.

Past

Previous residence and relationship with Grimes

In summer 2023, Musk was cohabiting with Grimes in a 6,900-square-foot home in Austin. Around then, they welcomed their third child through surrogate. However, their relationship soured when Grimes learned Musk had donated his sperm to Zilis without her knowledge, around the same time she was expecting their second child through surrogate. This revelation led to further complications in their relationship and ultimately Grimes left the city after filing legal action against Musk for custody of their children.