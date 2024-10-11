Tesla's Optimus robots steal the show at 'We, Robot' event
Tesla's humanoid Optimus robots stole the show at the recently concluded "We, Robot" event, where they were seen doing a range of tasks. The bots accompanied the unveiling of Tesla's new Robovan vehicle and were also showcased in a video performing daily human activities like fetching packages. "The Optimus will walk amongst you," said Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the event.
Optimus robots interact with attendees at Tesla event
Following the presentation, livestream footage showed attendees interacting with the Optimus robots. The bots were seen mingling in crowds and at tables, waving in a manner reminiscent of Astro Bot. Despite a table full of drinks being present, the Optimus bot didn't serve any beverages. However, one bot was seen handing out small gift bags and engaging guests in a game of rock-paper-scissors, as shared by The Verge.
Plans for Optimus robots' future capabilities
Musk had unveiled an upgraded version of the bot last year, promising it would start performing "useful tasks" by the end of this year. He also hinted that these robots could be available for purchase "externally by the end of next year." The Tesla bot project was initially not taken seriously when first announced in 2021, but has since evolved into a more sophisticated prototype.
Musk envisions Optimus as a game-changer for civilization
Musk has high hopes from the Optimus robot, predicting it will bring about a "fundamental transformation for civilization." He also suggested it could give a major boost to economic output and be produced in large quantities, possibly millions of units. Each unit is estimated to cost around $20,000. Musk believes these robots could allow "a future where there is no poverty."
Self-driving robotaxi and passenger van debut at the event
Along with the Optimus bots, Tesla also unveiled its self-driving robotaxi and a passenger van at the event. The autonomous vehicles are part of Tesla's plan to position itself as a leader in AI and robotics. The reveal happened at Warner Bros. movie studios in Burbank, California, where Tesla has been collecting fresh mapping data for the project.