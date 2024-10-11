Summarize Simplifying... In short Tesla's Optimus robots, showcased at the 'We, Robot' event, interacted with attendees, handing out gifts and playing games.

Elon Musk, Tesla's CEO, envisions these robots, costing around $20,000 each, as a game-changer, potentially eradicating poverty by boosting economic output.

Alongside, Tesla also revealed its self-driving robotaxi and passenger van, reinforcing its position in AI and robotics.

The bots were seen doing some basic tasks

Tesla's Optimus robots steal the show at 'We, Robot' event

What's the story Tesla's humanoid Optimus robots stole the show at the recently concluded "We, Robot" event, where they were seen doing a range of tasks. The bots accompanied the unveiling of Tesla's new Robovan vehicle and were also showcased in a video performing daily human activities like fetching packages. "The Optimus will walk amongst you," said Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the event.

Robot interaction

Optimus robots interact with attendees at Tesla event

Following the presentation, livestream footage showed attendees interacting with the Optimus robots. The bots were seen mingling in crowds and at tables, waving in a manner reminiscent of Astro Bot. Despite a table full of drinks being present, the Optimus bot didn't serve any beverages. However, one bot was seen handing out small gift bags and engaging guests in a game of rock-paper-scissors, as shared by The Verge.

Future plans

Plans for Optimus robots' future capabilities

Musk had unveiled an upgraded version of the bot last year, promising it would start performing "useful tasks" by the end of this year. He also hinted that these robots could be available for purchase "externally by the end of next year." The Tesla bot project was initially not taken seriously when first announced in 2021, but has since evolved into a more sophisticated prototype.

Game changer

Musk envisions Optimus as a game-changer for civilization

Musk has high hopes from the Optimus robot, predicting it will bring about a "fundamental transformation for civilization." He also suggested it could give a major boost to economic output and be produced in large quantities, possibly millions of units. Each unit is estimated to cost around $20,000. Musk believes these robots could allow "a future where there is no poverty."

Robotaxi reveal

Self-driving robotaxi and passenger van debut at the event

Along with the Optimus bots, Tesla also unveiled its self-driving robotaxi and a passenger van at the event. The autonomous vehicles are part of Tesla's plan to position itself as a leader in AI and robotics. The reveal happened at Warner Bros. movie studios in Burbank, California, where Tesla has been collecting fresh mapping data for the project.