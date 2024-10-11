Summarize Simplifying... In short JioFinance has launched a new app offering a range of services including UPI payments, loans on mutual funds, home loans, and insurance plans.

The app, developed in partnership with Jio Payments Bank, also features digital savings accounts that can be set up in under five minutes.

CEO Hitesh Sethia sees the app as a step towards democratizing access to financial services and promises more features soon. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The app is live on all major platforms

JioFinance launches new app with UPI, loans and insurance solutions

By Mudit Dube 10:22 am Oct 11, 202410:22 am

What's the story Reliance Industries-owned Jio Financial Services Limited (JFSL) has launched its improved JioFinance app, which is now live on Google Play Store, Apple App Store, and MyJio. The launch comes after a successful beta testing phase that began on May 30 and was conducted with over six million users. Their feedback resulted in major improvements in user experience and the introduction of new features, the company said.

Service expansion

JioFinance app: A comprehensive financial solution

The JioFinance app now provides a host of services ranging from loans on mutual funds, home loans (with balance transfers), and loans against property. It also combines UPI payments, mobile recharges, and credit card bill payments. You can see your bank accounts and mutual fund holdings in one place. The app even offers 24 insurance plans across life, health, and vehicle categories.

Digital banking

JioFinance app's digital savings account feature

In partnership with Jio Payments Bank Ltd, the JioFinance app also provides digital savings accounts that can be created in under five minutes. These accounts are equipped with biometric authentication and a physical debit card. More than 1.5 million users are already managing their recurring expenses through these accounts, as per the company.

CEO's statement

JioFinance app: A step toward financial inclusion

Hitesh Sethia, Managing Director and CEO of JFSL, said their mission is to democratize access to seamless and convenient financial services through technology. He expressed confidence in the refreshed JioFinance app, calling it a trusted financial companion for Indians. Sethia also hinted at more new features coming soon to the app.