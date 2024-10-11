JioFinance launches new app with UPI, loans and insurance solutions
Reliance Industries-owned Jio Financial Services Limited (JFSL) has launched its improved JioFinance app, which is now live on Google Play Store, Apple App Store, and MyJio. The launch comes after a successful beta testing phase that began on May 30 and was conducted with over six million users. Their feedback resulted in major improvements in user experience and the introduction of new features, the company said.
JioFinance app: A comprehensive financial solution
The JioFinance app now provides a host of services ranging from loans on mutual funds, home loans (with balance transfers), and loans against property. It also combines UPI payments, mobile recharges, and credit card bill payments. You can see your bank accounts and mutual fund holdings in one place. The app even offers 24 insurance plans across life, health, and vehicle categories.
JioFinance app's digital savings account feature
In partnership with Jio Payments Bank Ltd, the JioFinance app also provides digital savings accounts that can be created in under five minutes. These accounts are equipped with biometric authentication and a physical debit card. More than 1.5 million users are already managing their recurring expenses through these accounts, as per the company.
JioFinance app: A step toward financial inclusion
Hitesh Sethia, Managing Director and CEO of JFSL, said their mission is to democratize access to seamless and convenient financial services through technology. He expressed confidence in the refreshed JioFinance app, calling it a trusted financial companion for Indians. Sethia also hinted at more new features coming soon to the app.