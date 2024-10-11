Tesla Robovan is here and it looks futuristic
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has unveiled a new passenger van called the Robovan at the "We, Robot" event. The surprise reveal came alongside the much-anticipated debut of Cybercab, Tesla's $30,000 self-driving EV that charges wirelessly and has no steering wheel and pedals. However, the Robovan is not your average van but a futuristic vehicle with a sleek Art Deco-inspired train engine design and hidden wheels.
Robovan: A solution for high-density transportation
Musk said the Robovan could seat as many as 20 passengers or be converted for carrying goods. He highlighted its usefulness in high-density scenarios, proposing it as the perfect solution for carrying sports teams or cutting travel costs to as low as $0.05-$0.10 per mile. This futuristic vehicle is part of Tesla's larger plan to transform urban transportation with self-driving cars.
Tesla's vision for autonomous ride-hailing service
The Robovan is meant to be integrated into the Tesla Network, an autonomous ride-hailing service. The platform will not only have purpose-built self-driving cars but also enable individual Tesla owners to lend their vehicles to the fleet when not in use. The idea fits Musk's vision of a service combining elements from Uber and Airbnb, expanding Tesla's footprint in the transportation sector.
Entry into the electric van market
Tesla's Robovan also marks the company's entry into the increasingly competitive electric van market, which is currently dominated by models like Volkswagen ID Buzz and Mercedes eSprinter. The commercial segment also features contenders such as Ram ProMaster EV, Ford E-Transit, and BrightDrop Zevo. Despite Musk's known aversion to public transportation, this move aligns with Tesla's Master Plan Part 3 that lists "bus" and "commercial/passenger vans" as future projects.