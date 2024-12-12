Google's AI Overviews to start handling your math, coding queries
Google's AI Overviews, which generates summaries for specific search queries, will soon tackle more complex topics, including advanced math and coding problems. These AI-driven summaries will handle "multimodal" and "multistep" searches more efficiently, the company says. The expanded capabilities are powered by the new Gemini 2.0 model, which should enhance both search speed and quality, making AI Overviews a powerful tool for seeking information.
Competing with AI-powered search engines
A limited test of the new AI Overviews feature is starting this week, with full rollout expected early next year. Google's growing integration of AI into its core search product aims to prevent users from switching to alternatives like Perplexity and ChatGPT Search. These AI-powered search engines leverage AI to answer a wide range of traditional queries, including those related to math and programming.
AI Overviews faced backlash for dubious advice
Since its launch, AI Overviews has sparked significant controversy, going viral for its questionable advice and dubious claims, like recommending adding glue to pizza. The primary issue is that it struggles to distinguish between fact, fiction, satire, or serious information. In response, Google adjusted how AI Overviews operates, restricting answers related to current events and health topics, though the company acknowledges it's not flawless.