Summarize Simplifying... In short Google is testing a new filter on the Play Store to hide apps with external links from recommendations and search results, possibly as a security measure.

This move could be a response to a recent ruling requiring Google to allow third-party app stores on its platform.

Additionally, Google is enhancing user experience with features like a "Continue playing" section for games and a "Smart Resume" for uninterrupted downloads. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The feature is not functional yet

Google testing filter to hide PlayStore apps with external links

By Akash Pandey 01:34 pm Nov 24, 202401:34 pm

What's the story Google is said to be working on a new feature for its Play Store, one that would let users avoid certain kinds of apps. The feature was discovered via an APK teardown by AssembleDebug (via Android Authority), who found a toggle option called "filter apps that link to external apps." It appeared in version 43.7.19-31 of the Play Store but is not functional yet.

Feature details

New filter's functionality and potential use

The new filter in the Play Store appears to be aimed at keeping certain app listings from showing up in recommendations or search results. A "Learn more" button associated with this feature currently directs to an empty support page, which suggests that it is still in the works. However, it is speculated to be a security measure to restrict visibility of apps with external links.

Speculation

Google's response to 3rd-party app stores ruling

The introduction of this new filter could be Google's response to a US federal judge's October ruling, which mandated the tech giant to allow third-party app stores on its platform. Though Google has since appealed the decision, it is possible the company had been working on this feature for a while. The exact functionality and official launch date of this new filter remain unclear at present.

Ongoing improvements

Other features under development in Play Store

Along with the new filter, Google is also testing a "Continue playing" section in the Games tab of its Play Store. The feature would remind users to return to games they have paused. Notably, work is also underway on a "Smart Resume" feature, which would let users pause and resume downloads without losing progress, further improving user experience on the platform.