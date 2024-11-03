WhatsApp's new feature will make sharing photos, videos easier
WhatsApp is said to be testing a new feature that will make sharing media from your gallery a lot easier. The news first came from WABetaInfo, which spotted the update in a recent beta version of WhatsApp for Android (v2.24.23.11). The update adds a shortcut in the chat bar or text box, letting users access their phone's gallery directly.
Current method to share media
Currently, to send an image or video from the gallery, users have to tap on the camera icon in the text field and select the gallery option. Alternatively, they can also go through the attachment (paperclip) icon, which offers various options like Gallery, Camera, Location, Contact, Document, Audio, Poll and Imagine. The new update would streamline this process with a dedicated shortcut for instant gallery access.
New feature's impact on camera access
The introduction of this new gallery shortcut could affect those who use their phone's camera via WhatsApp often. With the update, there's no direct way to open the phone's camera unless users tap on the paperclip icon and select the Camera option from the menu. This change may not sit well with those used to quickly capturing and sending images or videos via WhatsApp's existing camera icon.
WhatsApp's approach to new feature rollout
The appearance of this new gallery icon in the beta version is probably WhatsApp's way of collecting user feedback before a wider rollout. This is a common practice in the tech industry, where companies refine features based on user experience. However, WABetaInfo notes that not all beta testers have got this new gallery shortcut yet.