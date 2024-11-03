Summarize Simplifying... In short WhatsApp is testing a new feature that will provide a dedicated shortcut for instant gallery access, making it easier to share photos and videos.

However, this update might inconvenience users who frequently use their phone's camera via WhatsApp, as it removes the direct camera access from the text field.

The feature is currently in beta testing, with WhatsApp gathering user feedback before a broader rollout. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The feature is currently under development

WhatsApp's new feature will make sharing photos, videos easier

By Mudit Dube 09:26 am Nov 03, 202409:26 am

What's the story WhatsApp is said to be testing a new feature that will make sharing media from your gallery a lot easier. The news first came from WABetaInfo, which spotted the update in a recent beta version of WhatsApp for Android (v2.24.23.11). The update adds a shortcut in the chat bar or text box, letting users access their phone's gallery directly.

Existing process

Current method to share media

Currently, to send an image or video from the gallery, users have to tap on the camera icon in the text field and select the gallery option. Alternatively, they can also go through the attachment (paperclip) icon, which offers various options like Gallery, Camera, Location, Contact, Document, Audio, Poll and Imagine. The new update would streamline this process with a dedicated shortcut for instant gallery access.

User experience

New feature's impact on camera access

The introduction of this new gallery shortcut could affect those who use their phone's camera via WhatsApp often. With the update, there's no direct way to open the phone's camera unless users tap on the paperclip icon and select the Camera option from the menu. This change may not sit well with those used to quickly capturing and sending images or videos via WhatsApp's existing camera icon.

Beta testing

WhatsApp's approach to new feature rollout

The appearance of this new gallery icon in the beta version is probably WhatsApp's way of collecting user feedback before a wider rollout. This is a common practice in the tech industry, where companies refine features based on user experience. However, WABetaInfo notes that not all beta testers have got this new gallery shortcut yet.