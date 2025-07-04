Bajaj Finance chief takes home over ₹100cr in FY25

Rajeev Jain, who was recently elevated from Managing Director to Executive Vice Chairman of Bajaj Finance , has drawn a whopping ₹102 crore in FY25. This is the second consecutive year that his remuneration has crossed the ₹100-crore mark. The company's annual report reveals that nearly ₹80 crore of this amount came from share-based compensation and Employee Stock Ownership Plans (ESOPs).

Unusual compensation Jain's remuneration unusual for non-tech sector Jain's high remuneration is unusual in the non-tech sector, where such pay packages are usually linked to large stock-based incentives. The only other person to have drawn similar figures before him was CP Gurnani, former CEO of Tech Mahindra. He earned ₹151 crore and ₹146 crore in FY17 and FY18, respectively, according to CNBC-TV18 data.

Dual positions Position in Bajaj Housing Finance Jain also holds the position of non-executive Vice Chairman at Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd (BHFL). Here, he earned ₹99 lakh in FY25 through sitting fees and profit-linked commission, just like other non-executive directors. The company's annual report states, "The performance pay/bonus of the MD is based on the performance of the Company and his contribution toward the same."

Financial growth Bajaj Finance posted a stellar performance in FY25 Bajaj Finance posted a stellar performance in FY25, with its assets under management (AUM) growing by 26% to ₹4.2 lakh crore. The company's net profit also grew by over 16% to ₹16,779 crore while delivering a healthy Return on Average Assets (RoA) of 4.57% for the year. Jain's successor, Anup Saha, took over as Managing Director on April 1, 2025, and earned ₹27.32 crore in FY25, with nearly half coming from stock-linked pay.