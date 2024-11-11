Summarize Simplifying... In short Google Play Store is set to introduce a 'Smart Resume' feature, allowing users to resume interrupted downloads within 24 hours without starting from scratch.

The feature is currently under development

Google Play Store to soon let you resume canceled downloads

05:13 pm Nov 11, 2024

What's the story Google is said to be working on a new feature for its Play Store, one that would enhance the experience of downloading apps. At present, if a download gets interrupted due to an unstable internet connection, users have to restart it from scratch. But, that could change with the introduction of a "Smart Resume" feature letting users pause and resume downloads from where they left off.

Functionality

How does the new feature work?

The Smart Resume feature was unearthed in a code snippet of Play Store version 43.5.26-31, Android Authority reports. The new capability works by keeping temporary app files for up to 24 hours instead of deleting them after installation. This way, you can resume and complete interrupted downloads without having to start over, giving a more seamless experience particularly to those with unstable internet or limited data plans.

Requirements

'Smart Resume' feature has some limitations

That said, the Smart Resume feature does have some limitations. It requires users to have at least 5GB of free space on their device and only applies for apps and games under 2GB in size. The option to resume a download will be available for up to 24 hours after which the download will have to be restarted from scratch. Unlike iOS, the Play Store doesn't have a native pause/resume option for app downloads at the moment.

Additional updates

Other upcoming features in the Play Store

Along with Smart Resume, Google is also working on other Play Store enhancements. These include a new "Resume Playing" section in the Games tab, which will let users jump directly into games. The tech giant is also planning to integrate AI into the Play Store, which will help users with queries about unfamiliar apps, further improving experience and convenience.