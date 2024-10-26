Summarize Simplifying... In short Google's Android 16 is set to be named 'Baklava,' breaking the company's tradition of alphabetical dessert-themed names, as confirmed by Android expert Mishaal Rahman.

Android 16 to be named 'Baklava,' breaking Google's naming tradition

What's the story With Android 16, Google is breaking its long-standing tradition of naming Android versions alphabetically. The next version is expected to be officially called 'Baklava.' The break from the norm comes as a result of changes in the Android development process. Despite this, Google is still sticking to its playful dessert-themed codenames for Android versions. The tech giant has hinted at realigning all codenames in the future.

Leaked information confirms 'Baklava' as Android 16's name

The news about Android 16's name being 'Baklava' wasn't entirely unexpected, considering the rumors have been floating for months. However, Android expert Mishaal Rahman confirmed on X that baklava was indeed the chosen name after spotting it on a long list of official Android codenames from Google. This revelation led to speculation and anticipation among tech enthusiasts about the upcoming version of the popular operating system.

A look back at Google's dessert-themed Android names

Google has been following the tradition of naming every Android version alphabetically, with Android 15: Vanilla Ice Cream. Meanwhile, Android 14 was Upside Down Cake, Android 13 (Tiramisu) Android 12 (Snow Cone), and Android 11 (Red Velvet Cake). This has been the case since 2009 when Android 1.5 'Cupcake' was released. The first two versions were 'Alpha' and 'Bender.' However, the choice of 'Baklava' for Android 16 shows a departure from this tradition owing to changes in the development process.

Take a look at Rahman's post

Google's new naming approach for Android versions

The shift in Google's naming convention is associated with the 'trunk stable' project, which has changed the way release builds are named. For example, while Android 14 was codenamed Upside Down Cake, its QPR2 started with the prefix 'A' instead of 'U.'This indicates that Google could realign all its codenames in the future. Despite these changes, Google remains committed to keeping its dessert-themed names for Android versions.